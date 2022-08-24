×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

Podcasts from the Edge

PODCAST | The system is broken

Peter Bruce talks to Donald MacKay about SA's trade policy mechanisms

24 August 2022 - 11:01
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel. File photo.
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Join the discussion here: 

Donald MacKay, director of XA International Trade Advisors in Johannesburg, is arguably the most knowledgeable outsider on the inner workings of SA’s Byzantine trade policy mechanisms.

The matrix of the International Trade Administration Commission of SA; the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC); the National Treasury; and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) is pretty much impenetrable, but MacKay has stared at it long enough to know something is going badly wrong.

XA has just published a report describing the extent to which investigations for decisions on applications by SA employers for import duty rebates or their removal are running over the normal six months.

Some are now nearly two years old. Many are more than a year old. About R2.1bn in duties paid is the subject of complaint and possible legal action as a result of them being imposed unfairly by the DTIC and Sars. Some are for the import of products that are not even made in SA and therefore can’t be protected. This is part of the madness of central planning, of DTIC minister Ebrahim Patel’s “localisation” policies.

“The process seems to be broken at the moment,” MacKay tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.

That would be an understatement. Patel has had to lift punitive anti-dumping duties on chicken imports because his protection of the local industry has allowed it to overcharge for local products, starving the poor of a vital source of protein. And now the minister plans to try to ban the export of scrap.

It is a popular move because it plays to the myth of infrastructure being stolen for export. But it is already almost impossible to export scrap and the last time it was banned, in 2020, the assault on our infrastructure reached a record high.

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA SHUTDOWN UPDATES | It's legal but salaries will be docked

Thousands of workers are expected to stay away from work and strike as two of the country’s trade union federations and unions affiliated to them ...
News
5 hours ago

China unbans SA wool products

SA  has welcomed the decision by China on Tuesday to lift restrictions on SA wool products after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
News
17 hours ago

OPINION | Technology forcing municipalities to change, to put customers first

As the economy begins to recover, municipalities are expected to play a vital role which requires them to improve their revenue collection, writes ...
Ideas
1 day ago

To do new politics in SA is all good, but it’s hard graft

The difference in the response to rapidly rising prices (inflation) and increasingly unavailable electricity between SA and Botswana is stark, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The system is broken Ideas
  2. EDITORIAL | Steenhuisen’s roadkill ‘lapse’ on air is a window into his views on ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Is SA a failed state? It depends on how you look at it Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Get it together or liberation from ANC remains a tantalising dream Opinion & Analysis
  5. OPINION | Technology forcing municipalities to change, to put customers first Ideas

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne