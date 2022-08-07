×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

To do new politics in SA is all good, but it’s hard graft

To do politics you have to organise and win votes

07 August 2022 - 00:03
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

The difference in the response to rapidly rising prices (inflation) and increasingly unavailable electricity between SA and Botswana is stark. Here we have tried to fiddle with the many components of the fuel price, but we’re still paying R24.77 for a litre of 95 unleaded. And we have come up with a plan, which may yet prove unworkable, to build enough renewable generating power over the next two years to stop load-shedding altogether...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. AUBREY MATSHIQI | Revolutionary morality and market forces demand Ramaphosa’s ... Opinion
  2. Mampara of the Week: Pule Mabe Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Chickens coming home to roost for Ramaphosa Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | When mining leads to bloodstained rural tragedy Opinion & Analysis
  5. Nine bullets to silence a talkative insider Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...