To do new politics in SA is all good, but it’s hard graft
To do politics you have to organise and win votes
07 August 2022 - 00:03
The difference in the response to rapidly rising prices (inflation) and increasingly unavailable electricity between SA and Botswana is stark. Here we have tried to fiddle with the many components of the fuel price, but we’re still paying R24.77 for a litre of 95 unleaded. And we have come up with a plan, which may yet prove unworkable, to build enough renewable generating power over the next two years to stop load-shedding altogether...
To do new politics in SA is all good, but it’s hard graft
To do politics you have to organise and win votes
The difference in the response to rapidly rising prices (inflation) and increasingly unavailable electricity between SA and Botswana is stark. Here we have tried to fiddle with the many components of the fuel price, but we’re still paying R24.77 for a litre of 95 unleaded. And we have come up with a plan, which may yet prove unworkable, to build enough renewable generating power over the next two years to stop load-shedding altogether...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos