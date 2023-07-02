WHAT: Conrad Koch & Chester Missing: Baggage
WHERE: South African tour
WHEN: July 6-September 17, different show times
Join Conrad Koch and his famous puppet Chester Missing on tour with a show the duo promises will feature hilarious new characters and jokes. The first performance took place at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, with the next instalment scheduled for East London on July 6. It then moves to Gqeberha, Sedgefield, Oudtshoorn, George, St Francis Bay, Soweto, Durban, Pretoria, Noordhoek, Paarl and Johannesburg from September 13 to 17.
Tickets from R150 through Conrad Koch’s website.
What's on this week?
Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of July 3, including family friendly activities for the school holidays
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Conrad Koch & Chester Missing: Baggage
WHERE: South African tour
WHEN: July 6-September 17, different show times
Join Conrad Koch and his famous puppet Chester Missing on tour with a show the duo promises will feature hilarious new characters and jokes. The first performance took place at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, with the next instalment scheduled for East London on July 6. It then moves to Gqeberha, Sedgefield, Oudtshoorn, George, St Francis Bay, Soweto, Durban, Pretoria, Noordhoek, Paarl and Johannesburg from September 13 to 17.
Tickets from R150 through Conrad Koch’s website.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Cinderella (Cendrillon)
WHERE: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town
WHEN: July 4-8, different show times
Just in time for the school holidays, this family friendly production marries the glitz and glamour of the story of Cinderella with the charm of opera in this South African premiere of Pauline Viardot’s 1904 chamber opera, Cendrillon. Expect fabulous costumes and sets, with spectacular voices from Cape Town Opera.
Tickets from R180 through Computicket.
WHAT: Grease the Musical
WHERE: The George Arts Theatre, George
WHEN: July 5-8, different show times
Go on a trip down memory lane with the George Arts Theatre’s rendition of Grease the Musical. It’s the 1950s and the new school year at Rydell High has just started. Explore the romances, friendships and shenanigans of the leather-wearing, skirt-swinging high schoolers and tap your foot to favourite hits.
Tickets from R100 through Computicket.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deaan Vivier
WHAT: Two of a Kind: Loukmaan and Emo Adams
WHERE: Hudson Park Centenary Hall, East London; The Boardwalk Casino and Hotel, Gqeberha
WHEN: July 7 and 8, 8pm
In Johannesburg last month, brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams kicked off the South African tour of their show about brothers annoying each other, with a splash of comedy, music and dancing. Now they’re heading to East London and Gqeberha.
Tickets for the show in East London are available from R180 by calling 083-408-0246. Tickets for the show in Gqeberha from R150 through Quicket.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: An African Celebration on Wheels
WHERE: Hammanskraal Sport Complex, Hammanskraal
WHEN: July 8, 3pm
Join Roller Sport South Africa as they present an amateur roller skating show inspired by the country's rich history. Presented by 37 skaters from across the country aged between nine and 43, this is a show which will will combine sport and arts in what the organisers describe as an “immersive, family friendly show that pays homage to our local heritage”.
Tickets from R35 through Quicket.
WHAT: South Coast Hip Hop Festival
WHERE: Level 101 — Lounge, Bar & Grill, Margate
WHEN: July 8, 6pm
Pressa Entertainment is bringing hip hop to the south coast with a festival featuring South African artists such as Olefied Kheta, Shon G, Big John, Mlyza, Poshani Mzansi and Izwa Muntu.
Tickets cost R50 through Webtickets.
Image: Val Adamson
WHAT: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
WHERE: Playhouse Opera, Durban
WHEN: July 8-16, different show times
Another for the family, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat brings the classic biblical story of the dreaming Joseph to the stage, as first envisioned by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It tells his story from shepherd boy to rising through the ranks in Egypt.
Tickets from R150 through Webtickets.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Classic Car Show
WHERE: Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg
WHEN: July 9, 8am — 5pm
Calling all petrolheads! The 11th edition of the Classic Car Show is around the corner. See an assortment of British classics, American muscle cars, hot rods, supercars, pickup trucks and the Germany vs Japan segment, which was introduced to attract younger attendees. Each year promises to showcase cars not seen before, so even regular attendees are bound to experience something new. Apart from the diverse cars on show, enjoy live music, food and drinks, helicopter rides and drifting, with play areas to entertain the kids.
Tickets from R20 through Computicket.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
What's on this week?
The Classic Car show is returning to Nasrec in July
'Nope', 'Chevalier', 'The Northman' & 'Bros': 5 things to stream right now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos