What's on this week?

Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of July 3, including family friendly activities for the school holidays

02 July 2023 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing and ventriloquist Conrad Koch.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Conrad Koch & Chester Missing: Baggage

WHERE: South African tour

WHEN: July 6-September 17, different show times

Join Conrad Koch and his famous puppet Chester Missing on tour with a show the duo promises will feature hilarious new characters and jokes. The first performance took place at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, with the next instalment scheduled for East London on July 6. It then moves to Gqeberha, Sedgefield, Oudtshoorn, George, St Francis Bay, Soweto, Durban, Pretoria, Noordhoek, Paarl and Johannesburg from September 13 to 17.

Tickets from R150 through Conrad Koch’s website

'Cinderella' at Artscape Opera House is in Disney-esque, musical theatre-style, with gorgeous costumes.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Cinderella (Cendrillon)

WHERE: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town

WHEN: July 4-8, different show times

Just in time for the school holidays, this family friendly production marries the glitz and glamour of the story of Cinderella with the charm of opera in this South African premiere of Pauline Viardot’s 1904 chamber opera, Cendrillon. Expect fabulous costumes and sets, with spectacular voices from Cape Town Opera.

Tickets from R180 through Computicket

WHAT: Grease the Musical

WHERE: The George Arts Theatre, George

WHEN: July 5-8, different show times

Go on a trip down memory lane with the George Arts Theatre’s rendition of Grease the Musical. It’s the 1950s and the new school year at Rydell High has just started. Explore the romances, friendships and shenanigans of the leather-wearing, skirt-swinging high schoolers and tap your foot to favourite hits.

Tickets from R100 through Computicket

Emo Adams will be joined on stage by his brother Loukmaan for their comedy show.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deaan Vivier

WHAT: Two of a Kind: Loukmaan and Emo Adams

WHERE: Hudson Park Centenary Hall, East London; The Boardwalk Casino and Hotel, Gqeberha

WHEN: July 7 and 8, 8pm

In Johannesburg last month, brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams kicked off the South African tour of their show about brothers annoying each other, with a splash of comedy, music and dancing. Now they’re heading to East London and Gqeberha.

Tickets for the show in East London are available from R180 by calling 083-408-0246. Tickets for the show in Gqeberha from R150 through Quicket

Cast members of 'An African Celebration on Wheels'.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: An African Celebration on Wheels

WHERE: Hammanskraal Sport Complex, Hammanskraal

WHEN: July 8, 3pm

Join Roller Sport South Africa as they present an amateur roller skating show inspired by the country's rich history. Presented by 37 skaters from across the country aged between nine and 43, this is a show which will will combine sport and arts in what the organisers describe as an “immersive, family friendly show that pays homage to our local heritage”.

Tickets from R35 through Quicket

WHAT: South Coast Hip Hop Festival

WHERE: Level 101 — Lounge, Bar & Grill, Margate

WHEN: July 8, 6pm

Pressa Entertainment is bringing hip hop to the south coast with a festival featuring South African artists such as Olefied Kheta, Shon G, Big John, Mlyza, Poshani Mzansi and Izwa Muntu.

Tickets cost R50 through Webtickets

Some of the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Image: Val Adamson

WHAT: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

WHERE: Playhouse Opera, Durban

WHEN: July 8-16, different show times

Another for the family, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat brings the classic biblical story of the dreaming Joseph to the stage, as first envisioned by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It tells his story from shepherd boy to rising through the ranks in Egypt.

Tickets from R150 through Webtickets

A variety of customised German and Japanese machinery will be on show in Nasrec this weekend.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Classic Car Show

WHERE: Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 9, 8am — 5pm

Calling all petrolheads! The 11th edition of the Classic Car Show is around the corner. See an assortment of British classics, American muscle cars, hot rods, supercars, pickup trucks and the Germany vs Japan segment, which was introduced to attract younger attendees. Each year promises to showcase cars not seen before, so even regular attendees are bound to experience something new. Apart from the diverse cars on show, enjoy live music, food and drinks, helicopter rides and drifting, with play areas to entertain the kids.

Tickets from R20 through Computicket

