Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie over South China Sea map

04 July 2023 - 14:30 By Phuong Nguyen
Margot Robbie attends the 'Barbie' celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia on June 30 2023.
Image: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Vietnam has banned Warner Bros' highly anticipated film Barbie from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows China's unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday.

The U-shaped “nine-dash line” is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

Barbie is the latest movie to be banned in Vietnam for depicting China's controversial nine-dash line, which was repudiated in an international arbitration ruling by a court in The Hague in 2016. China refuses to recognise the ruling.

In 2019 the Vietnamese government pulled DreamWorks' animated film Abominable and last year it banned Sony's action movie Unchartered for the same reason. Netflix removed the Australian spy drama Pine Gap in 2021.

WHY BAN THE MOVIE?

The nine-dash line, at various times also referred to as the eleven-dash line, is a set of line segments on maps that indicate the territorial claims of the People's Republic of China and the Republic of China in the South China Sea. — Wikipedia

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was originally slated to open in Vietnam on July 21, the same date as in the US, according to the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.

“We do not grant a licence for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line,” the paper reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, head of the department of cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films.

Warner Bros did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vietnam and China have long had overlapping territorial claims to a potentially energy-rich stretch in the South China Sea. The Southeast Asian country has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of violating its sovereignty.

Reuters

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
