The House of BNG party continues at Miss South Africa as Bonang Matheba's champagne will be in partnership with the prestigious pageant.
The collaboration coincides with the launch of the reality five-episode TV series Crown Chasers, where Matheba will serve as a resident judge.
She says the pageant is one of her favourite events on the South African calendar and she is elated to work with it again.
“Any platform that supports and uplifts women in this country will always have my backing. Partnering with Miss South Africa for the fifth time this year is a natural choice for House of BNG as we share a common vision of empowering women. We are excited to be a part of the pageant and ready to support the contestants. Here’s to another thrilling year and toasting our winners with House of BNG.”
Crown Chasers will show the journey of aspiring beauty queens as they undergo rigorous training, mentorship and preparation for the Miss South Africa pageant finale. Matheba, with fellow judge Leandie du Randt and weekly guest judges, will provide valuable guidance and leverage their vast experience to nurture and empower the contestants.
The grand finale of the Miss South Africa pageant takes place on Sunday August 13 at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria. The live show will be broadcast on SABC3, promising an evening filled with entertainment and excitement.
Crown Chasers premieres on SABC3 on Sunday July 9 at 4pm.
Five time's the charm, Bonang's BNG to make a TV comeback
The TV personality set to host 'Crown Chasers' and partner with Miss SA for another year
Image: Supplied by Miss SA
