While this is not the season to be thinking of beaches as we try hard to stay warm and dry, travel site Big Travel 7 has released a list of their top 50 beaches and South Africa's Boulders Beach made it to number 32.
It's important to note that it's not the beach that keeps the tourists coming to Boulders in Cape Town, but rather the inhabitants of the pristine waters. There are nearly 3,000 penguins that nest on the beach as antelope, zebras and baboons, among others, roam the area.
Boasting pristine views and unforgettable campsites, here is a look at the top five beaches you should try out:
Boulders Beach puts SA among top 50 beaches in the world
See what countries made the top 5
Image: Supplied
TOP 5 BEACHES IN THE WORLD
5. WHITEHAVEN BEACH, WHITSUNDAY ISLANDS — AUSTRALIA
Image: Supplied
4. KENDWA BEACH — ZANZIBAR
Image: Supplied
3. JALOUSIE BEACH — ST LUCIA
Image: Supplied
2. CABO SAN JUAN BEACH — COLOMBIA
Image: Supplied
1. WHITE BEACH, PORT BARTON — PHILIPPINES
Image: Supplied
