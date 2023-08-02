Lifestyle

Boulders Beach puts SA among top 50 beaches in the world

See what countries made the top 5

02 August 2023 - 16:00 By Staff Writer
The beloved penguins of Boulders Beach waddle along the shore.
Image: Supplied

While this is not the season to be thinking of beaches as we try hard to stay warm and dry, travel site Big Travel 7 has released a list of their top 50 beaches and South Africa's Boulders Beach made it to number 32.

It's important to note that it's not the beach that keeps the tourists coming to Boulders in Cape Town, but rather the inhabitants of the pristine waters. There are nearly 3,000 penguins that nest on the beach as antelope, zebras and baboons, among others, roam the area. 

Boasting pristine views and unforgettable campsites, here is a look at the top five beaches you should try out:

TOP 5 BEACHES IN THE WORLD

5. WHITEHAVEN BEACH, WHITSUNDAY ISLANDS — AUSTRALIA

Stretching across 7km, this brilliant white silica sand beach is among one of the purest in the world. The largest of 74 islands in the Whitsundays, the island is in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef. As well as being one of the world’s most unspoiled and beautiful beaches, the sand doesn’t retain heat, so it’s a fantastic place to walk barefoot, even on a hot day.
Image: Supplied

4. KENDWA BEACH — ZANZIBAR

The beach is lined with hotels, restaurants and bars, but it’s kept pristine and clean. Sip from fresh coconuts, get a massage or enjoy a cocktail in one of the beach shacks.
Image: Supplied

3. JALOUSIE BEACH — ST LUCIA

This tropical paradise of white sands, crystal clear waters, lush vegetation and volcanic peaks is a beauty.
Image: Supplied

2. CABO SAN JUAN BEACH — COLOMBIA

Located in the Tayrona National Park, the beach is reached via a long hike through the tropics. The main drawcard to Cabo San Juan Beach is the campsite.
Image: Supplied

1. WHITE BEACH, PORT BARTON — PHILIPPINES

The hard-to-reach beach in the Philippines is clean and wonderfully quiet. Boasting hammocks, kayaks to rent and crystal clear waters.
Image: Supplied

