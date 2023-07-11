Lifestyle

IN PICS | South African hotel makes top 10 most beautiful tennis club list

Majestic Mount Nelson proves to be a local and international gem

11 July 2023 - 15:32 By Thango Ntwasa
The Mount Nelson, a Belmond hotel, is a Cape Town icon.
Image: Belmond Hotels

While South African tourism is famed for friendly faces and fierce fauna, it seems we are also scoring points for our phenomenal tennis clubs.

In an effort to encourage tennis lovers around the world to get excited about the esteemed Wimbledon tournament, one of the UK's leading sports apparel stores, Sportshoes.com, put together a list of the most beautiful tennis courts to play on.

While the top trophy is held by  Crantock Bay Leisure Club in Cornwall, England, South Africa's majestic Mount Nelson made it to sixth place. Owing to its luscious greenery and towering palm trees, Belmond's Mount Nelson Hotel makes it to the list as “an idyllic place to grab a racket”.

Curious where the other top spots for picking up a racket are placed? Here's a look at the top 10:

 10. IL SAN PIETRO DI POSITANO, ITALY

9. BÜGENSTOCK RESORT OBBŪRGEN, SWITZERLAND

8. BURJ AL-ARAB HELIPAD, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

7. ENCHANTMENT RESORT, ARIZONA, US

6. MOUNT NELSON HOTEL, CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

5. PIKES HOTEL, IBIZA, SPAIN

4. BUNABHAINNEADAR, ISLE OF HARRIS, SCOTLAND

3. HOTEL CAP ESTEL, EZE, FRANCE

2. MALCESINE TENNIS CLUB, MALCESINE ITALY

1. CRANTOCK BAY LEISURE CLUB, CORNWALL, ENGLAND

