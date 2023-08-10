The light in winter is special. Softer than the bright glare of summer, it lends itself to beautiful photography. And on a clear day, the fresh, crisp air means everything looks more vibrant, colourful and alive. You’ll want to lace up your boots and head into the Helderberg Nature Reserve for a hike — or pack your camera and capture the reserve’s king proteas (Protea cynaroides), fynbos (including Erica hirta) and Juffertjie-roer-by-die-nag (Struthiola myrsinites). The sweeping views across False Bay reward walkers and hikers, while birders will be in their element (look out for dazzling sunbirds, buzzards and owls).
Six things to do in the Winelands this winter beyond drinking wine
Sipping the beloved wines of the Cape, we look at other activities that might make you want to stay
Image: Unsplash
Escape the harsh, dry, bitterly cold Gauteng and head to the Cape Winelands where it's the best time to be a tourist in your own country. With plenty to see and do — and it's the best time to pick up specials — dining out at discounted rates, accommodation is plentiful and there are many bargains to be had, making it the best time for visitors to enjoy the Winelands’ lush greenery, valleys, mountains and waterfalls.
GRAB YOUR CAMERA AND HEAD INTO THE HELDERBERG NATURE RESERVE
The light in winter is special. Softer than the bright glare of summer, it lends itself to beautiful photography. And on a clear day, the fresh, crisp air means everything looks more vibrant, colourful and alive. You’ll want to lace up your boots and head into the Helderberg Nature Reserve for a hike — or pack your camera and capture the reserve’s king proteas (Protea cynaroides), fynbos (including Erica hirta) and Juffertjie-roer-by-die-nag (Struthiola myrsinites). The sweeping views across False Bay reward walkers and hikers, while birders will be in their element (look out for dazzling sunbirds, buzzards and owls).
helderbergnaturereserve.co.za
PICK YOUR OWN LAVENDER
Lavender is now in full bloom, which means the Cape’s winter wonderland includes swathes of purple. Make your way to Canettevallei Lavender & Wine Farm to pick your own lavender or visit their shop to browse (and buy) lavender-infused soaps, gifts, shortbread and Kaapse Moskonfyt.
canettevalleilavender.co.za
TAKE A MASTERCLASS IN “WINTERING WELL”
A masterclass series organised by Visit Stellenbosch gives visitors the opportunity to learn something new — and enjoy life in the Winelands while they’re at it. Events include a culinary masterclass with Bertus Basson (where you’ll learn how to make four dishes from the famous Bertus Basson stable); a Stellenbosch terroir tasting (as you learn more about the influence terroir has on some of the region’s award-winning wine); and a South African brandy masterclass at Lanzerac (led by brandy maverick Shane Mumba).
visit-stellenbosch.com
TAKE A DAY TRIP TO SEE THE WHALES
The beauty of a Winelands stay is it lends itself perfectly to a day trip. Keen to explore the Overberg towns of Grabouw, Elgin and Bot River? Easily done. So is a trip up South Africa's Whale Coast to Hermanus, Stanford and Gansbaai — absolutely perfect if you want to see southern right whales that come to the waters off Hermanus to calve between June and October each year.
hermanus-tourism.co.za
SOAK UP ART
There is something about a cool, rainy day that calls for poking around antique and collectibles shops, browsing markets and wandering around art galleries. There are incredible options, such as the Rupert Museum on the outskirts of Stellenbosch (housing South Africa's best Pierneef collection) and the Art Curator Gallery at Lourensford (which boats a beautiful selection of South African old masters, contemporary and African art). And if you’re staying at Erinvale you’ll love their eclectic collection of artwork — including pieces by South African artist Kyle Rinquest.
rupertmuseum.org
DISCOVER THE CAMELLIAS AT VERGELEGEN
The gardens at Vergelegen Wine Estate are legendary and you don’t need to wait until summer to enjoy them. The Sundial Garden, Bamboo Garden, east Garden and Wetlands Garden can be enjoyed all year around, but the Camellia Garden of Excellence flowers between June and August, making it a must-see, especially as it is one of only 39 such gardens in the world and the only one in Africa.
vergelegen.co.za
