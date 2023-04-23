Wine and umami? This may just be the trick to elevating your wine tasting experience
Having received the 2021 Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Award for Innovative Wine Tourism last year, Creation Wines is shaking things up even more as it reaches its 21-year milestone
23 April 2023 - 00:00
A trip to Hermanus is always a delectable treat. And it’s no wonder: in 2019 the Overstrand region became the first in Africa to join the Unesco Creative Cities Network as a City of Gastronomy in recognition of the work done in using its food tourism industry to address social-economic development challenges. According to the educational, scientific and cultural organisation, this is a recognition driven by pillars of creativity and innovation...
Wine and umami? This may just be the trick to elevating your wine tasting experience
Having received the 2021 Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Award for Innovative Wine Tourism last year, Creation Wines is shaking things up even more as it reaches its 21-year milestone
A trip to Hermanus is always a delectable treat. And it’s no wonder: in 2019 the Overstrand region became the first in Africa to join the Unesco Creative Cities Network as a City of Gastronomy in recognition of the work done in using its food tourism industry to address social-economic development challenges. According to the educational, scientific and cultural organisation, this is a recognition driven by pillars of creativity and innovation...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos