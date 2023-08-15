Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a chance to win R40,000

The Radio Awards' much anticipated #MyStationCompetition is officially open, giving listeners across SA an extraordinary chance to walk away with a R40,000 cash prize.

The #MyStationCompetition celebrates the heartbeat of radio — the listeners. It's an opportunity for them to express their loyalty and appreciation for South African radio stations that have made a difference in their lives.

To enter, all you have to do is complete the brief online voting form and you can vote as many times as you like until entries close on September 27 2023.

All votes submitted will automatically be entered into a lucky draw, where one lucky listener will win the R40,000 cash prize. The more votes you enter, the higher the chance of winning.

The power of the public vote does not stop there. The listeners' votes also play a pivotal role in determining the top two prestigious station awards for the Most Votes and the Most Loyal Listeners.