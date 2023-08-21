What’s your best baking tip for the home baker?
SIBA MTONGANA’S CHEAT MERINGUE CHEESECAKE
Ingredients:
200g tea biscuits, such as Bakers Tennis, crushed;
80g dried desiccated coconut, toasted;
125g butter, melted.
Cheesecake
2 x 250g tubs of cream cheese, room temperature;
1 x 398g tin condensed milk;
2 large egg yolks;
100ml fresh lemon juice;
15ml lemon zest.
Meringue topping
2 egg large whites;
Pinch of salt;
100g castor sugar;
200ml store-bought passion fruit coulis.
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and lightly grease an 18cm loose bottom spring form baking tin with cooking spray.
- Mix the crushed biscuits with the toasted coconut and melted butter. Tip into the prepared tin and press the mixture down to form the base and sides.
- To make cheesecake, whisk the cream cheese until smooth, adding the condensed milk a little at a time, until combined. Stir in the egg yolks, the lemon juice and zest and mix to combine. Pour the filling over the biscuit base and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely.
- To make the meringue topping, place the egg whites in a clean bowl and beat until frothy. Add the salt and beat again until soft peaks stage. This takes three minutes on medium to high speed.
- Add the castor sugar, 30ml at a time, beating well after each addition until all the sugar is dissolved and until stiff peak stage is reached — for about five minutes — and the egg whites are shiny, fluffy and glossy. Do not overbeat as this will deflate the meringue.
- Spoon the meringue on top of the centre part of the baked cheesecake and blow torch until caramelised or grill in the oven for about 5 minutes until the meringue is golden.
- Drizzle with the passion fruit coulis all around the meringue and serve immediately.
• The Great South African Bake Off airs Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).
RECIPE | Celebrate the return of ‘The Great South African Bake Off’ with Siba Mtongana’s Cheat Meringue Cheesecake
We spoke to the celebrity chef about the latest season of the local baking competition and found out how to bake her favourite dessert
Image: Supplied
The Great South African Bake Off has returned to our screens for a fourth season with all things sweet and delicious. The popular baking show kicked off on August 9 with 12 amateur bakers from across the country ready to battle it out for the ultimate baking crown. Hosted by Glen Biderman-Pam and Lesego Tlhabi with returning judges Paul Hartmann and Siba Mtongana, we’re watching in anticipation to see who will claim the title of South Africa’s best and latest amateur baker.
Two weeks in, we caught up with celebrity chef Siba Mtongana to find out what she’s excited about, to get some baking tips and to find out what her favourite thing to bake is.
Season four of Great South African Bake Off started earlier this month. What are you looking forward to in this season?
I am looking forward to seeing the production come together and seeing the reception of our audiences to this amazing show. I’m also ecstatic to see what our selected bakers produce, as there’s nothing more inspiring than seeing people getting to do what they love.
What can audiences expect?
The audience can expect a world-class production with beautiful baked creations and a heart-warming cast that spark joy and laughter. It is the perfect show to sit down to and unwind together as a family as its educational, fun and enjoyable to watch.
Do you think the South African version compares well to its British counterpart?
I most certainly think so! The selection of the judges and the hosts makes for a great combination and the bakers are very strong and lovely.
Image: Supplied
SIBA MTONGANA’S CHEAT MERINGUE CHEESECAKE
Ingredients:
200g tea biscuits, such as Bakers Tennis, crushed;
80g dried desiccated coconut, toasted;
125g butter, melted.
Cheesecake
2 x 250g tubs of cream cheese, room temperature;
1 x 398g tin condensed milk;
2 large egg yolks;
100ml fresh lemon juice;
15ml lemon zest.
Meringue topping
2 egg large whites;
Pinch of salt;
100g castor sugar;
200ml store-bought passion fruit coulis.
Method:
• The Great South African Bake Off airs Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).
