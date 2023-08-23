Rachel previously said she was “devastated” about relocating because she loves South Africa.
“I am grateful for the opportunity and experience, but, in the same breath, devastated because I love South Africa with my whole heart. And I love living here,” she said.
“Juggling a lot at the moment and the furthest thing from being ready for a move overseas. Also just found out we’re running into more joy in the visa department. I had a great conversation with someone this week and she told me this: ‘Identify which balls can drop and bounce back up and which ones would break if they dropped and focus on those'.”
Taking to her comment sections, many South African expats shared tips, including how to manoeuvre in Paris.
“You are not alone, there is an entire community of South African women here ready to support you. Trust in your God and know there will be ups and downs, but remember to enjoy every moment for the unique and special experience it is in your life. Embrace Paris and France and I promise she embraces back with a magic you’ve never felt. It’s a beautiful place to call home,” wrote a social media user.
“As a military spouse, we’ve made nine moves in 18 years. The goodbyes never get easier, but enjoy the journey. Look for the fun adventure and give yourself grace. All the best for your move,” wrote another.
“Good luck, Rachel. I have done the move to Europe twice — once with and once without my babies. They will make it exciting and magical. Safe travels,” said another.
“We moved to France almost a year ago. It is still difficult and each season teaches us something new, but day by day we grow and learn. It is not home, but there is beauty everywhere, you just have to find it. Good luck and you are welcome to reach out for a chat. We are an hour north of Paris,” was the advice from another.
'Devastating goodbyes' — South African expats offer Rachel and Siya Kolisi tips on living abroad
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi
South African expats living abroad have offered tips to Rachel and Siya Kolisi after their move to Paris, France.
Rachel relocated to France with their two children at the weekend and has been documenting what they have been getting up to.
The move comes after Siya joined Racing 92 in Paris earlier this year.
“After a week of devastating goodbyes, packing, working, holding space for my babies, farewells and lots of admin. This morning I woke up to this flower. The promise of a new season.
“My heart is super heavy, moving is very hard. I am throwing all my faith in Jesus in this season. Thank you to those who have checked in and showered us with love and kindness. We are grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.
