‘Operation went well’: Rachel Kolisi upbeat about Siya’s knee recovery
Image: Instagram/ Rachel Kolisi
The family of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi are excited about his recovery so far after undergoing an operation to his knee at the weekend.
Kolisi suffered a knee injury last month, TimesLIVE previously reported, while playing for the Sharks during a United Rugby Championship match against Munster.
Kolisi, pictured in a hospital gown with his joyful family, at the weekend shared on social media that his operation went well.
Rachel praised her husband for keeping a positive energy during a difficult time.
“What a week. By God's beautiful grace we made it!” Rachel said.
She thanked the public for love and support. A week ago Rachel had asked for prayers from supporters as Siya underwent medical examinations.
“I can’t thank you all enough for every bit of love and support but above everything the prayers. Forever in awe of Siya Kolisi and his ability to face challenges head on, and with such a positive attitude,” she said.
Amid fears the Springbok captain might not make it to the Rugby World Cup set for September, Rachel was positive.
“Still believing for a miracle,” she said.
The Springboks are the defending champions of the World Cup after winning the 2019 edition in Japan, led by Kolisi.
