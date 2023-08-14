Lifestyle

It's a miracle Siya recovered from knee surgery to make Rugby World Cup squad, says Rachel

14 August 2023 - 10:00
Siya Kolisi pictured with his wife Rachel and their children after undergoing an operation.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, says it is a “miracle” the Springbok captain recovered from his knee surgery and is part of the Rugby World Cup squad. 

Kolisi suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear and damaged meniscus while playing for the Sharks during a United Rugby Championship match against Munster. 

“106 days ago, Siya Kolisi had a massive knee surgery, today [Saturday] he’s leaving with the Boks ready to play in the World Cup. A miracle,” said Rachel.

“Praying for this team, management, coaches and all the refs. Continuing to believe [in] miracles in this journey. Thank you, Jesus.”

Kolisi said he feared he wouldn't be ready in time for the global showpiece tournament. The Bok skipper is yet to play a Test match this year. 

“It is two different injuries. I was scared for this one. I had a proper surgeon who gave me confidence,” he said.

“It is important to have people around you who are confident. My medical team at the Springboks and the Sharks were all confident I'd be OK. I was blessed with healing. How quickly I healed was big. I was really scared. If it wasn't for my wife and my family and my support around me.”

Kolisi and his family will make their big move to Paris in France after the Rugby World Cup.

The move comes after he joined Racing 92 in Paris earlier this year.

Rachel shared she was “devastated” about relocating because she loves South Africa.

“Officially our last month in South Africa before our move to Paris, France. I am so grateful for the opportunity and experience but, in the same breath, devastated because I love South Africa with my whole heart. And I love living here,” she said.

“Juggling a lot at the moment, and the furthest thing from being ready for a move overseas. Also just found out we’re running into more joy in the visa department. I had a great conversation with someone this week and she told me this: ‘Identify which balls can drop and bounce back up and which ones would break if they dropped and focus on those'.”

