Lifestyle

IN PICS | In the pink: London’s ‘most Instagrammable cafe’ opens doors at Mall of Africa

In a splash of pink, EL&N London opens its first store in Africa on Thursday. Here’s what to expect

24 August 2023 - 12:06
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The new EL&N London store in Mall of Africa.
The new EL&N London store in Mall of Africa.
Image: Supplied

If you Google “London’s most Instagrammable cafes”, EL&N will be one of the top results. It’s no wonder, as the boutique cafe has been marketed as the “most Instagrammable cafe in the world” since opening its first store in Mayfair, London, in 2017.

Getting a slice of the pink action has required a trip to any one of its 32 locations in fabulous spots like Paris, Milan and Dubai. But from today, social media mavens and foodies will have the pink palace at their fingertips when the first EL&N store in Africa opens its doors at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

The restaurant has inside and outside seating.
The restaurant has inside and outside seating.
Image: Supplied
EL&N London has opened its first store in Africa.
EL&N London has opened its first store in Africa.
Image: Supplied

TimesLIVE joined a number of guests for a sneak peek ahead of the grand opening and best you believe the pinkest outfits were donned, phones were fully charged and Instagrammers and TikTokers were out in full force.

It’s a cafe Barbie will approve of, with shades of pink dotting every surface from floor to ceiling, neon lights bearing slogans such as “All you need is love and coffee” splashed across the walls and bold blooms popping out of counters and cutesy bicycle baskets.

The centrepiece is a tree of light chandelier with more than 500 bulbs. It branches out from the beverage bar which is lined with pink coffee machines, smoothie makers and Smeg kettles.

You don't get more Instagram-friendly than a photo booth.
You don't get more Instagram-friendly than a photo booth.
Image: Supplied
All you need is love and coffee, says the venue.
All you need is love and coffee, says the venue.
Image: Supplied

It’s when you make your way to the patisserie counter that true pleasure awaits: rows of tarts, macarons and cakes, each looking more tantalising than the next.

The menu features an all-day brunch selection, with staples such as a full English breakfast, eggs Benedict, smashed avocado toast and croissants, as well as decadent French toast covered with maple syrup, Nutella, Lotus Biscoff spread or banana and honey.

Other staples including salads, pastas and burgers make an appearance, but the development team was spot on in designing a menu which speaks to South Africans by adding meaty grills and a pizza oven, the first in an EL&N cafe.

The only thing South Africans might miss is a boozy kick to their brunch. The restaurant doesn't serve alcohol, but the pretty-as-a-picture mocktails more than make up for this in looks.

The drinks menu also features speciality everything, from coffees to teas, lattes to frappés, smoothies to milkshakes.

And if you’re wondering: the name is short for Eat, Live & Nourish. Just don’t forget to pronounce it “e-lan” when posting your videos.

• EL&N London opens at the Mall of Africa on August 24 at noon. Thereafter it will be open from 7am to 10.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 7am to 9.30pm from Sundays to Thursdays. To take a peek at the menu, visit the website, and to get a taste of the other Instagrammable locations around the world, visit the Instagram page. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Bringing home the bacon: the Food Snoop reviews Croft & Co

Introducing our fortnightly feature where we share the lowdown on new and not so new eating around town.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Two Joburg spots at which to enjoy live music with Sunday lunch

What better way to ease yourself into the week than with a good meal and tunes to match?
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | The new Just Teddy store in Nelson Mandela Square is pretty as a picture

The new store in Sandton features a semifredo station, champagne bar and the beautiful patisserie fans have come to expect.
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IN PICS | In the pink: London’s ‘most Instagrammable cafe’ opens doors at Mall ... Lifestyle
  2. Take your taste buds on a global journey using marvellous mince Food
  3. Will China’s R500m grant fund SA energy or our Champagne comrades Lifestyle
  4. Five easy steps to a summer-ready garden Home & Gardening
  5. 'Devastating goodbyes' — South African expats offer Rachel and Siya Kolisi tips ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says