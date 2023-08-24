It’s when you make your way to the patisserie counter that true pleasure awaits: rows of tarts, macarons and cakes, each looking more tantalising than the next.
IN PICS | In the pink: London’s ‘most Instagrammable cafe’ opens doors at Mall of Africa
In a splash of pink, EL&N London opens its first store in Africa on Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Image: Supplied
If you Google “London’s most Instagrammable cafes”, EL&N will be one of the top results. It’s no wonder, as the boutique cafe has been marketed as the “most Instagrammable cafe in the world” since opening its first store in Mayfair, London, in 2017.
Getting a slice of the pink action has required a trip to any one of its 32 locations in fabulous spots like Paris, Milan and Dubai. But from today, social media mavens and foodies will have the pink palace at their fingertips when the first EL&N store in Africa opens its doors at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE joined a number of guests for a sneak peek ahead of the grand opening and best you believe the pinkest outfits were donned, phones were fully charged and Instagrammers and TikTokers were out in full force.
It’s a cafe Barbie will approve of, with shades of pink dotting every surface from floor to ceiling, neon lights bearing slogans such as “All you need is love and coffee” splashed across the walls and bold blooms popping out of counters and cutesy bicycle baskets.
The centrepiece is a tree of light chandelier with more than 500 bulbs. It branches out from the beverage bar which is lined with pink coffee machines, smoothie makers and Smeg kettles.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It’s when you make your way to the patisserie counter that true pleasure awaits: rows of tarts, macarons and cakes, each looking more tantalising than the next.
The menu features an all-day brunch selection, with staples such as a full English breakfast, eggs Benedict, smashed avocado toast and croissants, as well as decadent French toast covered with maple syrup, Nutella, Lotus Biscoff spread or banana and honey.
Other staples including salads, pastas and burgers make an appearance, but the development team was spot on in designing a menu which speaks to South Africans by adding meaty grills and a pizza oven, the first in an EL&N cafe.
The only thing South Africans might miss is a boozy kick to their brunch. The restaurant doesn't serve alcohol, but the pretty-as-a-picture mocktails more than make up for this in looks.
The drinks menu also features speciality everything, from coffees to teas, lattes to frappés, smoothies to milkshakes.
And if you’re wondering: the name is short for Eat, Live & Nourish. Just don’t forget to pronounce it “e-lan” when posting your videos.
• EL&N London opens at the Mall of Africa on August 24 at noon. Thereafter it will be open from 7am to 10.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 7am to 9.30pm from Sundays to Thursdays. To take a peek at the menu, visit the website, and to get a taste of the other Instagrammable locations around the world, visit the Instagram page.
