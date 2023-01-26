IN PICS | The new Just Teddy store in Nelson Mandela Square is pretty as a picture

It’s a story that started with a stowaway when the Zaki family’s grandfather travelled to South Africa with his sisters. More recently, it’s a story that has its roots in a small booth at the 1Fox Precinct that soon saw Teddy Zaki participate and become the runner-up in The Great South African Bake Off TV show.

In 2019 the Zaki family opened their elegant store in Hyde Park and last month they opened a second store in Nelson Mandela Square.

The storefront is as alluring as patrons have come to expect, with gold arches covered in black lace and detail that offer a glimpse of the fusion of Middle Eastern and Parisian patisseries Zaki delivers with flair.