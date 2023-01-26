Food

IN PICS | The new Just Teddy store in Nelson Mandela Square is pretty as a picture

The new store in Sandton features a semifredo station, champagne bar and the beautiful patisserie fans have come to expect

26 January 2023 - 11:07
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
The new Just Teddy store in Nelson Mandela Square.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

It’s a story that started with a stowaway when the Zaki family’s grandfather travelled to South Africa with his sisters. More recently, it’s a story that has its roots in a small booth at the 1Fox Precinct that soon saw Teddy Zaki participate and become the runner-up in The Great South African Bake Off  TV show.

In 2019 the Zaki family opened their elegant store in Hyde Park and last month they opened a second store in Nelson Mandela Square.

The storefront is as alluring as patrons have come to expect, with gold arches covered in black lace and detail that offer a glimpse of the fusion of Middle Eastern and Parisian patisseries Zaki delivers with flair.

Inspired by the decadence of Dubai, emerald green and velvet purple couches invite patrons to take a seat and enjoy their all-day breakfast, mezze plates and lunch menu with a diverse offering from salads to sandwiches, pastas, a number of classic dishes and a small vegan offering.

Don’t forgo a scoop from the semifreddo station: the semi-frozen Italian dessert is perfectly mousse-like — almost as if you’re eating a cloud of cream. The baklava option is the winner for me.

There’s also a champagne bar and gorgeous high tea service. Remember to book in advance.

Just Teddy is open Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 8am. The kitchen closes at 6pm and restaurant at 7pm; Friday and Saturday from 8am, kitchen closes at 7pm and restaurant at 8pm. High tea is available Tuesday to Sunday. For bookings, visit the website

