Never lock or block fire exits or doorways, halls or stairways. Fire doors provide a way out and slow the spread of fire and smoke. Never prop open the stairway or fire doors.
Learn your building's evacuation plans. Make sure everyone knows what to do if the fire alarm goes off. Plan and practice your escape plan.
Make sure your building manager displays evacuation routes in high-traffic areas like passages.
Know the sound of your building's fire alarm and display emergency numbers near all telephones.
Know who is responsible for maintaining the fire safety systems. Make sure nothing blocks these devices and promptly report any sign of damage or malfunction to the building management.
More than 70 people died in a fire that gutted a 'hijacked' building in Johannesburg's CBD on August 31 2023. There are informal structures set up in buildings which may be a cause of the high loss of life.
#SouthAfrica
Here is what you need to know about getting out of burning buildings
A guide to preventing fires and keeping safe when stuck in a blaze
PREVENTION AT WORK
City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said it is important to keep safe at all times.
He provided the following checklist:
PREVENTION AT HOME
The Western Cape government has supplied tips on how to safeguard your home if you live in an apartment building:
GUIDELINES FOR INFORMAL SETTLEMENTS
The City of Tshwane has supplied a list of 17 measures to avoid fires in informal settlements.
STAYING SAFE IN DANGER
The Fire Protection Association of South Africa has made suggestions on how to stay safe when stuck in a fire.
