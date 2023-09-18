Leaning heavily on the old Hollywood themes associated with polo events, Babalwa’s head-to-toe designer look is flawless. The black gown featuring a diamond-encrusted bust captures her preference for slinky outfits and body-hugging cuts. To take it to the extreme, she opts for a dramatic black headpiece with feathers and a silver clutch bag to match her metallic shoes. Simple, sophisticated, sexy and still elegant.
Babalwa, Pona Halo, Natasha Joubert: best and worst dressed of the week
From fashion week to the polo, see who made life their runway and whose style got them stomped at the divots.
Image: Via Babalwa Mneno's Instagram
BEST
BABALWA MNENO
Leaning heavily on the old Hollywood themes associated with polo events, Babalwa’s head-to-toe designer look is flawless. The black gown featuring a diamond-encrusted bust captures her preference for slinky outfits and body-hugging cuts. To take it to the extreme, she opts for a dramatic black headpiece with feathers and a silver clutch bag to match her metallic shoes. Simple, sophisticated, sexy and still elegant.
SUKI WATERHOUSE
As the 2000s dominate the retail and red carpet trends we see, Suki’s love for laid-back styling is bound to outshine try-hards in the industry. The actress and singer made a case for plush statement pieces with a furry coral bandeau styled with white slit-leg pants. The look needs little effort and is a lesson in crafting a glamorous look that is more textural than flashy.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
She might be Jenny from the Block but Miss Lopez is having a lot of fun with her inner cowboy. Her stylist, Rob Zingardi, outdoes himself in the curation of a glam look that would have been fine tapping into Jennifer’s love for flowy pieces. However, he elevates this ensemble by adding a Concho belt that compliments the cowboy hat and the overall appeal of the sheer bodice and floral layered skirt.
PONA HALO
Keeping the spirit of Barbie alive, Pona’s look for the Heineken Polo is a refreshing diversion from staples often worn to local events. The form-fitting outfit lets the leggy model shine while pulling off the floral centrepiece of the mini dress.
TEDDY NKONDE
Complementing men for wearing suit-and-tie ensembles is a stale habit at a time when women are breaking boundaries in what they wear. So when it comes to content editor Teddy Nkonde, it’s a blessing to see menswear can still break boundaries. The tartan two-piece is fitting when paired with a feminine blouse. Accessorised with a black skirt and chunky brogues, the look is a nod to the home of polo while crossing the often rigid lines between men and womenswear.
WORST
NATASHA JOUBERT
It seems our Miss SA might be in need of a better stylist. The dress is stunning but does not seem the best fit for a polo event. While it might show off her best assets, maybe the Miss SA team should consider looking to other designers who aren’t a part of their usual pool of creatives. The look is not memorable and with fashion being one of the many tools a Miss SA uses, a look that leaves space for accessorising to promoting skilled artisans, would have allowed for more fun and perspective from Natasha’s look.
KATE BECKINSALE
Another case of an outfit that shows off your best assets but not being a win, Kate could have done with better styling for the piece she wore beneath the sheer Bachmai gown.
MARCO BENZ
Marco’s typical sport style was not captured well in this ensemble. A utilitarian approach or modern safari suit could have done him wonders, while remaining within the realm of boxy fits that are sporty and comfortable.
