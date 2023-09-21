Ever wanted to make a lasting impression at a celebration or special occasion? Then you simply need to know the art of sabrage, the time-honoured bottle-opening tradition that marries history, skill and a dash of theatrical flair.
Sabrage involves opening a sparkling wine bottle with a swift, precise stroke of a sabre. This impressive act can be a real show-stopper.
Sabrage originated in the early 19th century amid the clashes and camaraderie of Napoleon Bonaparte and his army of cavalrymen. Legend has it that they would not only employ their sabres on the battlefield but also in celebrating their victories. With a swift, confident swipe, these swashbuckling fighters would open champagne bottles by chopping the tops off bottles — corks and all!
WATCH | Learn how to sabre bubbly like a master
When it comes to bottle-opening, sabrage is a show-stopper. Junel van der Merwe, Alvi's Drift brand ambassador and renowned wine expert, shares how to perform this age-old tradition
Image: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
Ever wanted to make a lasting impression at a celebration or special occasion? Then you simply need to know the art of sabrage, the time-honoured bottle-opening tradition that marries history, skill and a dash of theatrical flair.
Sabrage involves opening a sparkling wine bottle with a swift, precise stroke of a sabre. This impressive act can be a real show-stopper.
Sabrage originated in the early 19th century amid the clashes and camaraderie of Napoleon Bonaparte and his army of cavalrymen. Legend has it that they would not only employ their sabres on the battlefield but also in celebrating their victories. With a swift, confident swipe, these swashbuckling fighters would open champagne bottles by chopping the tops off bottles — corks and all!
HOW TO PREP THE BOTTLE
THE SABRAGE TECHNIQUE
SABRAGE DOS AND DON'TS
Do:
Don’t:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
What drinks to pair with sushi? Pros say think beyond sake
New culinary competition makes for a tasty marriage between heritage and indigenous crops
How to serve the best glass of bubbles this Champagne Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos