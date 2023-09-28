Love a glass of local chilled sauvignon blanc?

There's nothing nicer than a chilled glass of sauvignon blanc on a warm day. The versatile wine is a good accompaniment for most dishes. Lap up the crispness at a braai or on a warm evening on the patio.
Sauvignon blanc is increasingly being recognised by both drinkers and winemakers as a cultivar with gravitas. Subtle use of wood makes the wine more complex and age-worthy, as highlighted by the eight wooded wines in this year's top 20.
The 20 finalists in the 2023 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition are proof of this. No fewer than 14 of the top 20 contenders are from previous vintages, up to and including 2017.
The 20 finalists named recently represent a selection of styles from diverse wine regions, with many regions producing more than one finalist. A total of 106 producers entered 169 wines for this competition which, since 2007, has been the only South African competition dedicated exclusively to sauvignon blanc. It is presented with the support of FNB, the Top 10 title partner, and platinum partner EVER Solutions.
The top 20 finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
- Benguela Cove Vinography sauvignon blanc 2022
- Bloemendal Wine Estate Suider Terras 2017
- De Grendel Koetshuis 2022
- Diemersdal sauvignon blanc Reserve 2023
- Diemersdal The Journal sauvignon blanc 2022
- Flagstone Free Run sauvignon blanc 2022
- Iona Elgin Highlands Wild Ferment sauvignon blanc 2022
- Kleine Zalze Family Reserve sauvignon blanc 2022
- Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection sauvignon blanc 2023
- KWV Cathedral Cellar sauvignon blanc 2021
- Le Grand Domaine Our Origin The Pledge sauvignon blanc 2022
- Le Grand Domaine The Pledge 10 sauvignon blanc 2019
- Nitida sauvignon blanc 2023
- Simonsig Sunbird sauvignon blanc 2023
- Spier Seaward sauvignon blanc 2023
- Stark-Condé Round Mountain sauvignon blanc 2022
- Steenberg The Black Swan 2022
- Tokara Reserve Collection Elgin sauvignon blanc 2022
- Zevenwacht Estate sauvignon blanc 2023
- Zorgvliet Single Vineyard sauvignon blanc 2022
A panel of leading wine experts judged this year's competition with Cape wine master Dr Winifred Bowman as convener. With Bowman on the panel were international wine judge and wine writer Fiona McDonald, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, Morgan Steyn, winemaker for De Grendel, Gregory Mutambe, sommelier of Rust en Vrede, two protégés, Mahalia Kotjane, assistant winemaker of Lievland, and Shanice du Preez from De Grendel.
The Top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 25 2023 at the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 award event at Kleine Zalze estate in the Cape winelands.
Love a glass of local chilled sauvignon blanc?
See if your favourite SA white is in the top 20 finalists of the 2023 FNB Sauvignon Blanc competition
Image: Supplied
There's nothing nicer than a chilled glass of sauvignon blanc on a warm day. The versatile wine is a good accompaniment for most dishes. Lap up the crispness at a braai or on a warm evening on the patio.
Sauvignon blanc is increasingly being recognised by both drinkers and winemakers as a cultivar with gravitas. Subtle use of wood makes the wine more complex and age-worthy, as highlighted by the eight wooded wines in this year's top 20.
The 20 finalists in the 2023 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition are proof of this. No fewer than 14 of the top 20 contenders are from previous vintages, up to and including 2017.
The 20 finalists named recently represent a selection of styles from diverse wine regions, with many regions producing more than one finalist. A total of 106 producers entered 169 wines for this competition which, since 2007, has been the only South African competition dedicated exclusively to sauvignon blanc. It is presented with the support of FNB, the Top 10 title partner, and platinum partner EVER Solutions.
The top 20 finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
A panel of leading wine experts judged this year's competition with Cape wine master Dr Winifred Bowman as convener. With Bowman on the panel were international wine judge and wine writer Fiona McDonald, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, Morgan Steyn, winemaker for De Grendel, Gregory Mutambe, sommelier of Rust en Vrede, two protégés, Mahalia Kotjane, assistant winemaker of Lievland, and Shanice du Preez from De Grendel.
The Top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 25 2023 at the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 award event at Kleine Zalze estate in the Cape winelands.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
A wine to win everyone over: Tokara Syrah makes SA proud
WATCH | Learn how to sabre bubbly like a master
New culinary competition makes for a tasty marriage between heritage and indigenous crops
Image: Supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos