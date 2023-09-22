Lifestyle

A wine to win everyone over: Tokara Syrah makes SA proud

Anne-Marie and Gerrit ‘GT’ Ferreira dominated at the intercontinental Wine Challenge

22 September 2023 - 08:00 By Thango Ntwasa
Tokara wine going for gold.
Image: Supplied

While sabrage skills with bubbly and pairing the right white wine can sweeten any dessert offering, the Tokara Reserve Collection has sealed the deal as the best option for red wine offerings no matter the occasion.

Their 2020 vintage from the Reserve Collection Syrah offering took home the trophy as the best red wine overall at the inaugural Southern Hemisphere tasting of the Intercontinental Wine Challenge 2023. Tokara also struck gold with the Director’s Reserve White.   

The premier international competition holds tastings across different continents in celebration of the finest wines from around the world.

As the only South African trophy winner, the Syrah stood out from a line-up of top tier wines from Argentina, New Zealand and Australia. In addition to the trophy for the best red wine overall, the local tipple swept the board with four double gold medals.

Famed for its classically styled, single vineyard wine that melds old and new world attributes, the Syrah leads with notes of purple fig, cigar box, salted liquorice and violet perfume all continuing to rich dark fruits and a chalky finish of subtle red pepper kernels. 

