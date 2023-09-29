Additionally, there are unfair biases placed on female performers. As one of the most successful of her generation, Beyoncé often constructs elaborate stage sets, choreography and costumes, regardless of how long the performance may be. Using her influence, this also allows the Single Ladies hitmaker to put a spotlight on the designers she wears.
Contrasting this are her male counterparts in pop and rap, who often get away with making appearances in jeans and tees.
While coverage is lacking in terms of the designers male artists wear, there is little to be said when most of them are not punting unknown brands, like their female competition. And when they do, male artists are often ridiculed, with their sexualities questioned, as with R&B crooner Donald, who has sported designs from artisans including Palse and Ephymol.
Fashion flop or bully victim? Amanda Black a reminder of celeb pressures
While fans who watched her live had mixed reactions to her outfit, her choice reflects the results of a brand in misalignment
Image: Instagram/ Amanda Black
There are a lot of things we can remember about the year 2004. Brenda Fassie was laid to rest, the South African swim team won gold and broke a record at the Athens Olympics and Facebook took its first digital breath.
One unforgettable calamity was Janet Jackson's nipple slip at the 38th Superbowl halftime show. During her performance, the Nasty singer had a “wardrobe malfunction” when fellow performer Justin Timberlake tore part of her costume, revealing her breast. While nudity and sexuality were nothing new for Jackson's fans, the halftime show was family viewing not suitable for nudity.
The slip-up was so enormous that it inspired the creation of a YouTube platform for those looking to see it for the first time or relive it uncensored.
The year 2004 was still a conservative time and as a result Jackson's actions prompted a prolonged conversation about what artists wear on stage.
Recently local star Amanda Black took quite a bit of flack for heading to the stage in a floral minidress, a pair of black tights and messy hair.
Her appearance has riled up people who feel she did not put effort into being presentable in comparison to the striking looks she has worn before. It also made people think about the pressure that may have been put on her before the event and the need to move away from standards forced upon her.
There are a number of reasons artists consider what they wear for their live performances. Depending on their record deals or talents, live performances are another avenue to earn a living.
They are also a great way to keep fans invested in their music, which can be seen in local stars like the late Riky Rick who used Cotton Fest as a means to connect South Africa's hip-hop community. For old or new talents, this allows them to keep audiences hooked through a performance that does not depend on their pipes or lyrical flow and is extended by what they wear.
Image: Supplied
Take for example Thandiswa Mazwai, who has amassed a large fan base thanks to her time as lead vocalist for Bongo Maffin. The band, featuring talents crossing different genres, seldom needed a nipple slip to make a statement. Their lyrics did that for them.
In her solo efforts, Mazwai elevated the aesthetic from her Bongo Maffin youth while tackling different subject matter. However, it may have come as a surprise to some fans who unwittingly attend Mazwai's raunchier shows built around BDSM and sexual identity. It would also confuse those in attendance if she performed these shows in layers of Xhosa regalia and traditional face paint.
Image: Via Speedy's Instagram
Stage performances are not only built for attendees to listen to the music they could have enjoyed by plugging into earphones. It's also an opportunity for an artist to curate their music for those in attendance. While that might make Black seem sloppy with her options, the overall look may be her artistic approach to be more authentic — or to make a statement towards the organisers of the event.
In the same week, Ringo Madlingozi gave the DStv Delicious organisers the middle finger for their lacklustre organisation.
Additionally, there are unfair biases placed on female performers. As one of the most successful of her generation, Beyoncé often constructs elaborate stage sets, choreography and costumes, regardless of how long the performance may be. Using her influence, this also allows the Single Ladies hitmaker to put a spotlight on the designers she wears.
Contrasting this are her male counterparts in pop and rap, who often get away with making appearances in jeans and tees.
While coverage is lacking in terms of the designers male artists wear, there is little to be said when most of them are not punting unknown brands, like their female competition. And when they do, male artists are often ridiculed, with their sexualities questioned, as with R&B crooner Donald, who has sported designs from artisans including Palse and Ephymol.
Image: Via Donald's Instagram
For music fans, it's important to not judge artists based on their clothing. This opens the doors to a lot of distress and unfair prejudice — as we have seen with Jackson, who received few apologies for the backlash and blackballing throughout the years. Timberlake was absolved and performed again on the same stage 14 years after the mishap.
For artists like Black, it's important to consider stylists or develop a keener knowledge about aligning their brand through clothing. Whatever her intention may have been, it is important to consider how she can best present the concept through what she wears to avoid brand misalignment.
Black didn't need to wear a ball gown and weave, she just had to curate the visual experience a lot better. Whether this is her way of becoming more authentic or stripping down the pressure of dressing up, attendees at a performance deserve to be given some kind of transparency when things have gone awry — and that doesn't have to be a nipple slip.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Five things to know about Zoleka Mandela
IN PICS | Chukkas and Afroglam, it was all Delicious
Shakira, Georgina, Rachel Kolisi: see who wins the Battle of the WAGS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos