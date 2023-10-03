Lifestyle

LISTEN | How the name Joy of Jazz came about

03 October 2023 - 13:42
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Joy of Jazz founder Peter Tladi says his father's Friday night LP ritual introduced him to music.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Peter Tladi says his vision of 24 years ago is still being realised. The Joy of Jazz founder was speaking on the sidelines of this year's Standard Bank-sponsored event, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre at the weekend. 

“My wife and my PR guy who left came up with the name and it stuck. One of the things I know is that we want people to be happy and enjoy themselves,” says Tladi. 

The 73-year-old was born in Sharpeville and later moved to Sebokeng in the Vaal Triangle, where he ran a nightclub in the 1970s. Later, in 1989, he founded artist management and promotions company T-Musicman. 

