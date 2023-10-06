Pour Moi, the women’s sportswear brand, has collaborated with the ultimate girl power icon, Melanie Brown MBE.
Affectionately known as Mel B, the singer and her daughter Phoenix joined forces with Pour Moi for their Own Your Confidence campaign. Dedicated to their celebration of women, the brand and the former Spice Girl have a shared belief that every woman deserves to feel confident no matter their shape or size.
Acknowledging the importance of embracing fitness as you age, Mel B shared how she maintains her fitness routine and provided tips on how women can gain confidence in the gym in their later years.
Whether it’s late or early in life, get fit with former Spice Girl Mel B
Fitness tips the pop icon lives by
GETTING FIT LATE IN LIFE? HERE’S HOW TO START
“The older you get the more important it is to exercise, but once you are over 40 you need to incorporate weights into your routine. Do what feels right and is sustainable for you, whether that’s 10 to 15 minutes a day or a few hours a week. And walk more. Don’t always take the car for short trips. Walk, use the stairs, not the lift. It's amazing how that can increase your general fitness.”
HOW TO MANAGE EXPECTATIONS AT ANY AGE
“Expectation-wise, I think you have to be a lot kinder to yourself. You can’t snap back into shape like you do in your teens and 20s so you have to give yourself a bit more time. Definitely add more weights because you need to maintain your bones and muscle tone. I’m someone who has always enjoyed fitness and exercise and it’s always been part of my daily life.”
Her advice to women who are scared or intimidated to go to the gym: “The good thing about getting older is you care less what people think so embrace that. Just go for it, make the most of it and enjoy it. It can be intimidating for lots of people to walk into a gym for the first time but remember people are there to help you, not to judge you. Focus on what you want to do and what you want to achieve. Climbing a mountain starts with small steps.”
Pour Moi is also donating to Women’s Aid, of which Mel B and Phoenix are proud patrons.
