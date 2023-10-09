Lifestyle

3 spots to visit in Paris as Mama Joy makes Renaldo Gouws jealous

Why stay and sulk under load-shedding when you can enjoy croissants in The City of Light? See our top picks for Mama Joy's French destinations

09 October 2023 - 16:35
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
There has been a quiet battle over the past seven days between South African 'superfan' Mama Joy Chauke and YouTuber Renaldo Gouws.
Image: Screengrabs

While South Africa has an abundance of superfans, not many can equal Mama Joy who has been globetrotting with many of our top teams.

Mama Joy was the topic of much debate this past week after YouTuber Renaldo Gouws made disparaging comments about paid-for flights to Paris in support of the Boks.

While many on social media, as well as sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa came to her defence, the superfan seems the top Springboks-lover to follow.

While many might dream of it, few have been afforded the opportunity to travel as she has. Three hotspots Mama Joy visited in Paris that you can also try out.

GARE MONTPARNASSE

On her arrival in Paris, Mama Joy took a break from the Gautrain for the railway in Paris. While train rides aren't the only attraction, there are a number of activities to try.

There are countless creperies in the area to try with sweet and savoury options. And while many might be chasing scenic shots at the foot of Eiffel Tower, the real star of the French skies is Montparnasse Tower. At 59 stories, it offers 360° views of Paris and is only a two-minute walk from the station.

Fashion lovers need not go too far for big deals at the Kilo Shop. The thrift shop sells designer clothing by weight rather than price tag.

THE MAZE

If you're looking for a posh night out, try The Maze. Seen in Mama Joy's post for Heritage Day, The Maze promises a lively atmosphere and famous cocktails. 

Not sure where to keep the party going? The basement has a hidden nightclub where you can enjoy underground-style DJ sets.

MELIA PARIS LA DEFENSE

Not one to slum it, Mama Joy snapped her arrival at the upmarket Melia Paris La Defense hotel in the business district. It is a scenic staycation boasting a design meant to resemble a boat and has 4-star décor.

