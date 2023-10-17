It's goodbye dark marks, hello radiant skin with Nivea's Luminou630 range

Use a day cream with built-in SPF 30 protection or more, for a convenient way to shield your skin from the sun. Why the fuss? The sun’s ultraviolet rays trigger the production of melanin (our skin’s natural pigment) that causes dark marks. Melanin, the body's defence against UV rays, rises when you expose your skin to the sun. And if you have dark marks already, the sun can make them worse.

The problem with pimples

A common issue that leads to dark marks is blemishes. Pimples are an inflammatory issue, so when you've had a pimple, your skin makes extra melanin after the skin has been irritated or injured, causing post-acne dark marks. Acne doesn’t just happen to people with oily skin, but those with blemish-prone skin. Sadly, the dark marks left behind after blemishes heal can be more distressing than the blemishes themselves.

Skin tone and hormones

Hormonal imbalance can also mean dark marks. This is very common between the age of 20 and 40 and is often genetic. It’s also widespread in those with darker skin tones. Hormonal imbalance is an active condition, meaning it needs ongoing treatment and can flair up at certain stages of life. It’s also heat responsive — so use sunscreen as part of your prevention plan.

Calm inflammation and protect skin from the sun

The good news is that with the right innovative skin care ingredients, managing dark marks can be straightforward. First up? A day cream that works to reduce dark markswith ingredients like the innovative Nivea Luminous630.

Where skin pigment is formed (like inflammation rising in the body), ingredients such as the innovative Nivea Luminous630 help to reduce dark marks.

See visible results in just two weeks:

The Luminous630 Anti Dark Mark Serum combines the breakthrough Luminous630. ingredient in its highest concentration and includes vitamin E and hyaluron. The dual-action formula visibly reduces dark marks and spots, while preventing their reappearance with regular usage — for even-tone, luminous skin. This serum is suitable for all skin types.

The Luminous630 Anti-Dark Mark Day Cream SPF50 moisturises and mattifies the skin. It combines the innovative Lumnious630 with SPF50, hyaluron and vitamin E. It protects existing dark marks from getting darker, while helping prevent their reappearance.

Also try the Nivea Luminous630 Night Cream for overnight repair and the Nivea Luminous630 Anti Dark Marks Eye Treatment to visibly reduce dark circles around the eyes, while its added caffeine ingredient will work at making tired eyes less puffy and reduce eye bags.