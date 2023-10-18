Lifestyle

Top four flowers to try in summer for beginner plant mommies and daddies

Here are the flowers you will need to give your garden the bloom it needs

18 October 2023 - 12:01 By Staff Writer
Tricks and tips to give your garden a colourful spin for the summer.
Image: Supplied

With spring in full force and summer just around the corner, this is a good time to try out new plants in your garden or home.

GARDENA, a trusted name in gardening tools, embraces a number of indigenous plants and flowers in South Africa. As an ideal addition this season, it's important to note many flowers prefer full sun in the morning and early afternoon. Though full shade isn’t ideal, partial or dappled shade offers plenty of options. GARDENA's experts share the following tips on indigenous flowers that not only look good in the garden, but attract birds and butterflies.

Forest bell bush (Mackaya bella)

The forest bell bush is evergreen and prefers to grow in the shade.

Arum lily (Zantedeschia aethopica)

The arum lily is a hardy, shade to semi-shade loving plant with elegant white flowers that emerge on long stems throughout the summer.

Ditch your shovels for hand trowels that offer perfect precision.
Image: Supplied

Blue lily (Agapanthus africanus)

Agapanthus can thrive in sun, semi-shade or shady conditions.

Crane flower (Strelitzia regina)        

Strelitzias will flower throughout the year and can be planted in the sun or semi-shade.

TOOL TIP

Use a GARDENA hand trowel to dig planting holes to the exact size and depth needed for the plants you have selected. Hand trowels offer greater precision than spades and shovels.

The GARDENA classic hand trowel is ergonomically designed and coated in Duroplast to protect against wear and tear.

The GARDENA ecoline hand trowel is similarly effective and durable, but made from recycled and renewable materials. If planting bulbs, the GARDENA bulb planter is a handy tool for getting the right depth with ease.

