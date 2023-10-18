Use a GARDENA hand trowel to dig planting holes to the exact size and depth needed for the plants you have selected. Hand trowels offer greater precision than spades and shovels.
The GARDENA classic hand trowel is ergonomically designed and coated in Duroplast to protect against wear and tear.
The GARDENA ecoline hand trowel is similarly effective and durable, but made from recycled and renewable materials. If planting bulbs, the GARDENA bulb planter is a handy tool for getting the right depth with ease.
Top four flowers to try in summer for beginner plant mommies and daddies
Here are the flowers you will need to give your garden the bloom it needs
Image: Supplied
With spring in full force and summer just around the corner, this is a good time to try out new plants in your garden or home.
GARDENA, a trusted name in gardening tools, embraces a number of indigenous plants and flowers in South Africa. As an ideal addition this season, it's important to note many flowers prefer full sun in the morning and early afternoon. Though full shade isn’t ideal, partial or dappled shade offers plenty of options. GARDENA's experts share the following tips on indigenous flowers that not only look good in the garden, but attract birds and butterflies.
Forest bell bush (Mackaya bella)
The forest bell bush is evergreen and prefers to grow in the shade.
Arum lily (Zantedeschia aethopica)
The arum lily is a hardy, shade to semi-shade loving plant with elegant white flowers that emerge on long stems throughout the summer.
Image: Supplied
Blue lily (Agapanthus africanus)
Agapanthus can thrive in sun, semi-shade or shady conditions.
Crane flower (Strelitzia regina)
Strelitzias will flower throughout the year and can be planted in the sun or semi-shade.
TOOL TIP
Use a GARDENA hand trowel to dig planting holes to the exact size and depth needed for the plants you have selected. Hand trowels offer greater precision than spades and shovels.
The GARDENA classic hand trowel is ergonomically designed and coated in Duroplast to protect against wear and tear.
The GARDENA ecoline hand trowel is similarly effective and durable, but made from recycled and renewable materials. If planting bulbs, the GARDENA bulb planter is a handy tool for getting the right depth with ease.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The spirit of Joburg
Choose Organic: Why organic fertiliser is a must
Five easy steps to a summer-ready garden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos