LISTEN | LGBTQIA+ for dummies: letters of the queer alphabet explained

In the debut episode of 'Sex and Everything In Between' we are joined by the Queer Superhero to chat all things LGBTQIA+

27 October 2023 - 12:00 By Thango Ntwasa and THABO TSHABALALA
Drag queens in Taiwan dressed in LGBTQIA+ flag colours.
Drag queens in Taiwan dressed in LGBTQIA+ flag colours.
Image: ANN WANG

With pride month coming to a close, we talk to activist, musician and award-winning film writer Mond Motadi about the meaning of the letters and identities in the queer community.

Looking for a description of what the "alphabet mafia" is? See the explainer by Powered by Rainbows and Tinder's project on non-binary identities.

