Booty tatts and spread-eagled selfies, Damian Willemse is a thirst trap king

Move over Faf, there's a new it-boy in town.

02 November 2023 - 10:18
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse has tongues wagging on social media.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

As a Springbok champ, Damian Willemse is not new to life in the limelight. Earning a number of magazine covers and followers on his social platforms, he is a must-see star on and off the pitch.

After the Boks' triumphant weekend winning the Web Ellis Cup, many of the players have been celebrating. While Eben Etzebeth has turned heads with his new mohawk hairstyle, no other player seems to hold a candle to Willemse.

Social media users responded in awe of his Instagram stories ripped from his page. In the video clips and images, Willemse is seen partying up a storm before he wakes up spread-eagled wearing the same kit. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the flyhalf has barely changed into anything else since the final match on Saturday.

The Bok, who already won a few fans interested in more than his skills with a ball, nearly broke the internet when he posted a pic of himself getting a tattoo of the cup on his bum.

With the Boks set to kickoff their trophy tour on Thursday, we are bound to see more excitement from the squad and the fans as they look forward to more of Willemse's fun posts.

