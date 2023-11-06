Lifestyle

Who’s your grandaddy? Grandpacore is making fashion comfy again

Vintage heirlooms and sustainable pieces prove to be the ultimate must-haves for this seasoned trend

06 November 2023 - 16:34 By YOLISWA SOBUWA
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rapper ASAP Rocky leads the pack in this unconventional fashion trend.
Rapper ASAP Rocky leads the pack in this unconventional fashion trend.
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Stemming from what one would call the stereotypical clothes your grandfather would wear, this look is about elevating a few of grandpa’s favourite pieces. What is the result, you may ask? Utter comfort, fly-ness and being ahead of the trend.  

The sustainable impact behind the grandpacore trend makes for a commendable nostalgic idea. Passing wardrobe staples down from generation to generation allows for a level of respect to be bestowed upon the clothing that is no longer familiar as a result of fast fashion. Plus it is much harder to get the old look when clothes are brand new.

Grandpacore becomes a crossroad between comfort and style.
Grandpacore becomes a crossroad between comfort and style.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Clothing that is meant to last in your closet is best suited for lovers of the trend.
Clothing that is meant to last in your closet is best suited for lovers of the trend.
Image: Lucia Sabatelli/Getty Images

Don’t be fooled. The grandpacore trend isn’t the easiest to execute as much as it’s a great excuse to look chic but still be comfortable. All you need are a few grandpa-inspired items. Thrift stores are often the best bet to find the best vintage vests and sweaters, accompanied by more items for your day-to-day wardrobe. 

If you want to look to anyone for ideas on how to rock the grandpacore trend, ASAP Rocky is at the forefront of the pack, along with brands such as The Row.

A good way to feminise the look is by adding jewellery and an occasional heel with your wide-leg trousers, in case you’re afraid of looking a bit too masculine.  

The idea of the grandpacore trend is juxtaposing the look with something your grandpa would not wear. One of the best ways to nail the look is by layering. Layering classic textiles will make your look more visually appealing and interesting, instead of lazy. A snatched waist with very baggy jeans or trousers is an essential to look more put together. Opt for timeless materials as well such as wool, tweed, plaid and flannel, depending on your weather conditions.  

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Decoding this season’s runway trends: a spring/summer weather report

A look at some of the best and worst moments and the road ahead
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

The fashion industry has a male problem

Diversity is at stake as a new slate of creative directors change the fashion landscape.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

OPINION | Lee’s robes passed down: the everlasting legacy of Alexander McQueen

How designer Sarah Burton kept the flames of the beloved brand alive
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Who’s your grandaddy? Grandpacore is making fashion comfy again Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Love for art and creativity celebrated at Isigcawu Theatre Festival Lifestyle
  3. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome baby boy Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Miracle Club' goes to Lourdes; biography of Durban's Pinky ... Lifestyle
  5. LKG, Jeannie D, Joseph Dweba: Stars reveal what makes a champion pup Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok