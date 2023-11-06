Don’t be fooled. The grandpacore trend isn’t the easiest to execute as much as it’s a great excuse to look chic but still be comfortable. All you need are a few grandpa-inspired items. Thrift stores are often the best bet to find the best vintage vests and sweaters, accompanied by more items for your day-to-day wardrobe.
If you want to look to anyone for ideas on how to rock the grandpacore trend, ASAP Rocky is at the forefront of the pack, along with brands such as The Row.
A good way to feminise the look is by adding jewellery and an occasional heel with your wide-leg trousers, in case you’re afraid of looking a bit too masculine.
The idea of the grandpacore trend is juxtaposing the look with something your grandpa would not wear. One of the best ways to nail the look is by layering. Layering classic textiles will make your look more visually appealing and interesting, instead of lazy. A snatched waist with very baggy jeans or trousers is an essential to look more put together. Opt for timeless materials as well such as wool, tweed, plaid and flannel, depending on your weather conditions.
Who’s your grandaddy? Grandpacore is making fashion comfy again
Vintage heirlooms and sustainable pieces prove to be the ultimate must-haves for this seasoned trend
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Stemming from what one would call the stereotypical clothes your grandfather would wear, this look is about elevating a few of grandpa’s favourite pieces. What is the result, you may ask? Utter comfort, fly-ness and being ahead of the trend.
The sustainable impact behind the grandpacore trend makes for a commendable nostalgic idea. Passing wardrobe staples down from generation to generation allows for a level of respect to be bestowed upon the clothing that is no longer familiar as a result of fast fashion. Plus it is much harder to get the old look when clothes are brand new.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Image: Lucia Sabatelli/Getty Images
