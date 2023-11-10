Mediclinic puts patients first with its new extender benefit offering
The hospital group has partnered with Sanlam to ensure your healthcare needs are covered when there are shortfalls or co-payments
Mediclinic examined the needs of patients and the uncertainty that arises when your medical scheme doesn't cover all your healthcare concerns.
Together, Mediclinic and Sanlam are now ensuring that their clients get the most out of gap cover through the new Mediclinic extender benefit.
“We understand that health needs are often unpredictable. This means that during some seasons of our family life, our medical scheme might not cover all our healthcare needs, which may result in out-of-pocket payments,” says Corné Heyns, chief strategy officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa.
“The launch of the Mediclinic extender benefit addresses many of these challenges.”
Mediclinic and Sanlam have worked together to create an extender package to the Sanlam gap cover insurance, tailored specifically for Mediclinic hospitals.
“We have really tried to prioritise our patients in the creation of the Mediclinic extender benefit offering,” says Heyns.
“We know that our clients have built up long-term relationships with many of our doctors and we want to make sure that our clients get to continue that care journey — even when medical scheme co-payments or network considerations arise.”
The Mediclinic extender benefit offering includes:
- Cover for shortfalls on out-of-hospital specialist visits.
- A cancer lump sum payout on diagnosis.
- Co-payment support for out-of-network use of a Mediclinic facility.
- Two after-hours treatments at a Mediclinic emergency centre a year.
- An option to upgrade to a private room from a general room, if available.
“This extender package works in conjunction with the gap cover our clients have with Sanlam and offers that reassurance of access to Mediclinic services — no matter the medical need,” says Sandile Mbele, Sanlam executive director of corporate solutions.
“This allows our clients the freedom to choose Mediclinic even when there are shortfalls or co-payments from a medical scheme.”
This article was sponsored by Mediclinic.