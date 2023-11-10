Mediclinic puts patients first with its new extender benefit offering

Mediclinic examined the needs of patients and the uncertainty that arises when your medical scheme doesn't cover all your healthcare concerns.

Together, Mediclinic and Sanlam are now ensuring that their clients get the most out of gap cover through the new Mediclinic extender benefit.

“We understand that health needs are often unpredictable. This means that during some seasons of our family life, our medical scheme might not cover all our healthcare needs, which may result in out-of-pocket payments,” says Corné Heyns, chief strategy officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa.

“The launch of the Mediclinic extender benefit addresses many of these challenges.”

Mediclinic and Sanlam have worked together to create an extender package to the Sanlam gap cover insurance, tailored specifically for Mediclinic hospitals.

“We have really tried to prioritise our patients in the creation of the Mediclinic extender benefit offering,” says Heyns.

“We know that our clients have built up long-term relationships with many of our doctors and we want to make sure that our clients get to continue that care journey — even when medical scheme co-payments or network considerations arise.”