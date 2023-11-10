Q&A | Diving into the layered sounds of Sam Deep
With features boasting heavyweights like Daliwonga and De Mthuda, the muso breaks down how each of his songs fit into a number of themes in 'iMali Yentwa'
10 November 2023 - 09:56
On his debut album, Soweto-born Sam Deep lets his luxurious kwaito-inflected iteration of amapiano speak on his behalf. “I lean more to the soulful side of the music,” Deep tells Apple Music. “I'm a strong believer that music is a feeling. It's where I express my emotions and every element is my therapy.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.