Lifestyle

Essentials for staying fresh and fabulous this summer

Up your skincare and beauty regimen this summer so you don't get left behind

04 December 2023 - 15:38 By Thango Ntwasa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Have fun without the worry of a funk this summer with these essential tips.
Have fun without the worry of a funk this summer with these essential tips.
Image: Supplied

After months of being cooped up indoors and beating end of year fatigue, the time has come to chase the summer sun. As a season best enjoyed with outdoors activities, this means less time fussing about one's grooming or skincare regimen.

Clere For Men Active brand manager Themba Ndlovu says activities, including hiking, are essential for one's wellbeing, but need essential products to maintain a great look. Here are four items he believes every man should have this summer.

The rise of beard transplants: how the trend is saving men's dating lives

To up their chances and boost their confidence, more men are undergoing beard transplants, says an expert
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Moisturiser: The sun and heat can dehydrate your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. A lightweight, hydrating moisturiser can keep your skin supple and healthy.

Lip balm: Protect and moisturise your lips with a lip balm with sun protection to guard against sunburn.

Insect repellent: A good insect repellent is vital to prevent insect bites and related diseases.

Roll-on deodorant: Roll-on deodorants are essential for managing perspiration and body odour, ensuring you stay fresh and comfortable in the summer heat.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | All roads led to Diamond Walk for Black Coffee’s store opening, fashion icons get their flowers

There was oodles of swag — and the sighting of what may be Black Coffee’s new squeeze — at the opening of a new luxe store in Sandton’s swishiest ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Is it Chelsea or Liverpool? See this year’s top 10 most posh football teams

These are the top Premier League teams when it comes to being the most fabulous to back.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

From exposed nipples to braless looks: keeping abreast with this summer’s risqué trends

It's all about breaking rules as women free the nip, bra and covers.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa makes top 3 list of worst countries for expats Lifestyle
  2. King Charles raises eyebrows with his tie choice amid UK-Greece dispute Lifestyle
  3. 'My illness cover was invaluable,' says this cancer and stroke survivor Lifestyle
  4. ISUZU x The Edit Man | Industry mavens talk trends and style Lifestyle
  5. Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream