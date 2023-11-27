As a macro trend you are bound to see year in and out, the rebellious trend has been given a glam makeover. While stars look to embrace their bodies and sexuality, it has replicated to the stringent expectations of red carpets.
If you are looking for a soft entrance to the trend, break the rules with statement bras like Zoe Kravitz's diamond encrusted bra or one with a striking colour or print. Colour blocking can work here, but for a more sophisticated approach try to compliment the outfit you are wearing.
More daring fashionistas should look to Olivia Wilde's bold asymmetrical suit dress with a leather bra. Micro bras, which are also in vogue, can be a great addition if you rock an asymmetrical look with an edge to it.
From exposed nipples to braless looks: keeping abreast with this summer’s risqué trends
It’s all about breaking rules as women free the nip, bra and covers
Image: Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
As summer creeps in, many of this year's top trends are making their way to local shores, particularly the more risqué options that have dominated street style, runways and red carpets.
See how you can take charge with these four top fashion fads.
FREE THE NIPPLE
While it's nothing new to many who have gone braless (especially during Covid-19), this is a trend worth taking on for those looking to create the illusion of going braless. While Skims founder Kim Kardashian has explained her nippled bras as an addition for “shock factor”, the faux nipples have been welcomed by breast cancer survivors who have gone through a mastectomy.
The look has been popularised with T-shirts and crop tops to expose the faux nipples. Seaside escapees this season will want to wear it with beach dresses for sundowners where the look won't be too obscene.
NIPPLE PADS
Image: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
While it's the perfect cover for any sheer outfit or to avoid oopsies, some stars have taken to embracing nipple pads as an accessory instead.
Wear this with sheer tops or shirts where they can stand out as a contrasting colour or with transparent decorative bra tops for casual settings or formal engagements like Havana singer Camila Cabello.
EXPOSED BRAS
Image: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Image: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
BRALESS LOOKS
This one is only for the bold. Beginners who might experience discomfort might want to go with bralettes first to get accustomed to the look. Bodycon ensembles are an easy way to rock the look since they rarely need bras anyway.
For something on the wild side, look no further than media personality Julia Fox, who doesn't mind baring all in edgy loose fitting outfits that give room to experimenting with accessories.
