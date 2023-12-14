Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Tastemakers' offers glimpse into South Africa's elite social scene

14 December 2023 - 20:49 By TIMESLIVE
Tastemakers is a lifestyle series following the lives of Mr A-Lister Craig Jacobs, who covers the Joburg social scene for the Sunday Times, and Sowetan entertainment journalist Emmanuel Tjiya, also known as the king of culture, navigating through their work life as Joburg’s most influential and stylish duo.

The four-part series is available to watch now on Viva Nation TV.

