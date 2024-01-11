Lifestyle

Netizens name Pandor the 'Nick Fury' of SA's delegation to The Hague

Posts on X celebrate the legal team at the world court while others scrutinise celebrities who had unpopular opinions on the Palestinian plight

11 January 2024 - 18:56
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Naledi Pandor and Samuel L. Jackson on the set as Nick Fury.
Image: Alistair Russel, Bobby Bank/WireImage

The much-anticipated hearings at the International Court of Justice commenced and were met with much fanfare on the web. Brought by the South African government, the matter pushes for an emergency suspension of Israel's assault on Hamas.

The “A-Team” representing South Africa knocked the socks off many avid watchers who likened Naledi Pandor, to the fictional wrangler of the superhero team The Avengers' Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson. Here is a glimpse at their reactions throughout the proceedings.

THE RASSIE ERASMUS OF LAW

A tweet claiming Pandor chose SA's legal team put the spotlight on the minister. Many supported her continued stance on the war between Gaza and Israel while others referred to her as the Rassie Erasmus of law.

ADILA HASSIM IS WOMAN OF THE MATCH

Opening the arguments prepared by South Africa, Adila Hassim won the web over for meticulously researched evidence of the case being put together by the South African delegation. Many cited her work in the Life Esidimeni matter.

A TRUE SOUTH AFRICAN LAWYER

However, some fans of local TV took to the web to share which characters they would have loved to see at the ICJ and how they jokingly feel prepped to take on the case as well.

SOUTH AFRICAN CELEBS OF ISRAEL

Personalities who shared support for Israel over the years also caught strays as shots were fired about their views on performing or partaking in activities in the country. Particularly the emotional stance made by former Miss Universe, Lalela Mswane, who took part in the pageant without backing from the South African government. The jokes fired at Black Coffee got personal as he recovers in hospital after a plane accident.

The ICJ proceedings continue on Friday 

Three films offering ways to face the reality of life in a volatile region

This week’s films focus on Israel and Palestine and the deep scars that living in a constant state of possible war on the one side, and under ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Nathi Mthethwa responds to calls to apologise to Lalela Mswane

Should the minister apologise for pulling government's support of Lalela Mswane?
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Israel has 'genocidal intent' against Gaza Palestinians: Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal intent" on the first day of hearings at the world court in its case against Israel's military campaign in ...
News
7 hours ago
