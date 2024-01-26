Jason Statham's return in 'The Beekeeper' sure to create a buzz
It's one man's fight for justice against ruthless scammers in this epic action thriller
Jason Statham is back with pulse-pounding intensity in the action thriller, The Beekeeper.
The film weaves a narrative that taps into humanity's ancient alliance with bees and the timeless struggle between justice and the exploitation of the weak and vulnerable.
In a world where cruelty knows no bounds, the need for a defender of justice becomes ever more urgent. Enter beekeeper and ex black ops agent Adam Clay, played by Statham, whose mission is to protect society with the same unwavering commitment that a beekeeper demonstrates in safeguarding a hive.
The film draws a parallel between the rise of beekeeping and the evolution of human civilisation. Bees are not merely essential to life; but also to the orderly functioning of society. In a world thrown into chaos by corruption and greed, the beekeeper emerges as the custodian of equilibrium.
Screenwriter Kurt Wimmer's outrage at the exploitation of the elderly is the driving force behind the creation of The Beekeeper, a character born out of the collective fantasy of exacting retribution on those who prey on the helpless.
The lead villain, Derek Danforth, portrayed by Josh Hutcherson, is the embodiment of greed and indifference. Juxtaposed is Clay, a man of few words with a robust moral code.
His connection with his beekeeping suit, stained and repaired over the years, reflects a deep history and a love for his craft. His relationship with bees mirrors the harmony he seeks to restore in society.
Director David Ayer says Clay isn't a typical gun-wielding action hero.
“He's not running around with a weapon all the time,” says Ayer. Clay can take down his foes without firing a single shot. A gun “is just one tool of many that he uses. He may get a gun and take it apart and turn it into a stabbing weapon or a club”.
This distinctive approach aligns with the idea that a beekeeper, much like a magician, possesses a versatile skill set.
“Clay has an incredible skill set. He's almost like a super soldier that is there to protect society,” says Statham.
“As long as a beekeeper is breathing, he’s armed,” says Lazarus, Clay's most formidable opponent in a line from the movie.
As long as a beekeeper is breathing, he’s armed
The enigmatic and solitary Clay forms a profound connection to a kind, elderly woman, his quasi-mother figure. Their relationship adds emotional depth to his character and is the catalyst for his pursuit of justice when she falls victim to scammers.
In his hunt for the perpetrators, Clay questions everyone he encounters, be it FBI agents or fraudsters, demanding to know, “Who do you work for? Do you know what they do”?
Clay's moral compass extends even to his adversaries. Confronting call centre workers, he offers them a chance at redemption, recognising them as mere worker bees caught in a larger web of deception. At every turn, he seeks to understand the motivations and affiliations of those he encounters, reinforcing his commitment to justice and the restoration of societal order.
The Beekeeper comes out in cinemas on Friday, January 26. The excellent ensemble cast includes Statham, Hutcherson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons. Offering more than your traditional action thriller, it promises to be a riveting cinematic experience.
This article was sponsored by Empire Entertainment.
Watch the trailer for 'The Beekeeper', directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham. It's one man's fight for justice against ruthless scammers in this epic action thriller. Releases Friday, January 26.