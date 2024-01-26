Jason Statham's return in 'The Beekeeper' sure to create a buzz

His connection with his beekeeping suit, stained and repaired over the years, reflects a deep history and a love for his craft. His relationship with bees mirrors the harmony he seeks to restore in society.

Director David Ayer says Clay isn't a typical gun-wielding action hero.

“He's not running around with a weapon all the time,” says Ayer. Clay can take down his foes without firing a single shot. A gun “is just one tool of many that he uses. He may get a gun and take it apart and turn it into a stabbing weapon or a club”.

This distinctive approach aligns with the idea that a beekeeper, much like a magician, possesses a versatile skill set.

“Clay has an incredible skill set. He's almost like a super soldier that is there to protect society,” says Statham.

“As long as a beekeeper is breathing, he’s armed,” says Lazarus, Clay's most formidable opponent in a line from the movie.