Lifestyle

LKG, Jeannie D, Joseph Dweba: Stars reveal what makes a champion pup

As judges for the Pet Slimmer programme, five local celebs let us in on reactions after crowning the competition’s new ambassador

06 November 2023 - 10:10 By Thango Ntwasa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lerato 'LKG' Kganyago with her fur babies.
Lerato 'LKG' Kganyago with her fur babies.
Image: Supplied

 

As of 2022, half of all adults in South Africa are overweight, with 27% obese. However, this is not an issue exclusive to people but their pets as well.

According to Hill's Pet Nutrition, obesity is the number one threat pets are facing, a reality that has pushed them to kick off the Pet Slimmer programme to help pets around the country shed unhealthy kilos.

Bentley scores big as the biggest loser of the competition.
Bentley scores big as the biggest loser of the competition.
Image: Supplied

To help spread the message of healthy lives for fur babies, a panel of celebrity judges were responsible for choosing the top three Pet Slimmer ambassadors. The panel included celebrity pet parents Schalk Bezuidenhout, Jeannie D, Bailey Georgiades, Joseph Dweba and Lerato Kganyago Ndlala, who spent October deliberating who was most deserving of the ambassador title.

Runner-up pup, Sasha.
Runner-up pup, Sasha.
Image: Supplied
Lilly won many hearts in the
Lilly won many hearts in the
Image: Supplied

The winning ambassadors for 2023 are Dachshund Bentley in first place, Dachshund Sasha second and Pomeranian Lilly third.

What makes a winning pup? Here is what members of the panel said.

LERATO KGANYAGO NDLALA, TV PERSONALITY

“Bentley’s remarkable physical transformation embodies what it means to live a happier, healthier life!”

SCHALK BEZUIDENHOUT, ACTOR AND COMEDIAN

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout with his canine companion.
Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout with his canine companion.
Image: Supplied

“When a dog is overweight and close to 10 years old people tend to let it be. The pain and discomfort for the dog tends to be blamed on age rather than weight. The fact that Sasha has ‘endless amounts of energy’ is proof even older dogs can run, jump  and play like puppies if their weight is kept in check."

Radio personality Bailey Georgiades with her Schnauzer.
Radio personality Bailey Georgiades with her Schnauzer.
Image: Supplied
Stormers rugby star Joseph Dweba with his dog.
Stormers rugby star Joseph Dweba with his dog.
Image: Supplied

BAILEY GEORGIADES, RADIO PRESENTER

“[Lilly] didn’t have a great start to her life, overcame hectic surgery and unlearned habits that weren’t good for her. I love that she was saved as a puppy and saved again to have a happy, healthy life full of playtime and love.”

JOSEPH DWEBA, RUGBY PLAYER

“Each of the finalists and their parents should be very proud.”

TV icon Jeannie D and her pups.
TV icon Jeannie D and her pups.
Image: Supplied

JEANNIE D, TV PERSONALITY

“Wow, Bentley, you really have overcome the odds. The transformation of losing 45.5% of his body weight is phenomenal. I truly could not recognise him in his after photo.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Vogue sets the pace at Fashion Week — but it’s not what you think

The Labrador service dog has the perfect name for his latest assignment with his unsighted companion, neophyte fashion model Cornelle Leach
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Meet Down Under's most popular food blogger, her dog and a new cookbook

Nagi Maehashi gave up a high-powered job to start RecipeTin Eats in 2014 to share her passion for creating affordable everyday meals with the wow ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Does your pet sleep in the bed with you? It could be killing the romance

Expect less sleep if you share the bed with Bernese Mountain Dogs, labradors and golden retrievers, while poodles, chihuahuas and British bulldogs ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome baby boy Lifestyle
  2. LKG, Jeannie D, Joseph Dweba: Stars reveal what makes a champion pup Lifestyle
  3. IN MEMES | Springboks' journey to winning the World Cup Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Miracle Club' goes to Lourdes; biography of Durban's Pinky ... Lifestyle
  5. Menswear fabrics: a journey through textures and traditions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok
EFF's Julius Malema says he will never support Springboks, a week after EFF ...