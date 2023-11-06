As of 2022, half of all adults in South Africa are overweight, with 27% obese. However, this is not an issue exclusive to people but their pets as well.
According to Hill's Pet Nutrition, obesity is the number one threat pets are facing, a reality that has pushed them to kick off the Pet Slimmer programme to help pets around the country shed unhealthy kilos.
LKG, Jeannie D, Joseph Dweba: Stars reveal what makes a champion pup
As judges for the Pet Slimmer programme, five local celebs let us in on reactions after crowning the competition’s new ambassador
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
To help spread the message of healthy lives for fur babies, a panel of celebrity judges were responsible for choosing the top three Pet Slimmer ambassadors. The panel included celebrity pet parents Schalk Bezuidenhout, Jeannie D, Bailey Georgiades, Joseph Dweba and Lerato Kganyago Ndlala, who spent October deliberating who was most deserving of the ambassador title.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The winning ambassadors for 2023 are Dachshund Bentley in first place, Dachshund Sasha second and Pomeranian Lilly third.
What makes a winning pup? Here is what members of the panel said.
LERATO KGANYAGO NDLALA, TV PERSONALITY
“Bentley’s remarkable physical transformation embodies what it means to live a happier, healthier life!”
SCHALK BEZUIDENHOUT, ACTOR AND COMEDIAN
Image: Supplied
“When a dog is overweight and close to 10 years old people tend to let it be. The pain and discomfort for the dog tends to be blamed on age rather than weight. The fact that Sasha has ‘endless amounts of energy’ is proof even older dogs can run, jump and play like puppies if their weight is kept in check."
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
BAILEY GEORGIADES, RADIO PRESENTER
“[Lilly] didn’t have a great start to her life, overcame hectic surgery and unlearned habits that weren’t good for her. I love that she was saved as a puppy and saved again to have a happy, healthy life full of playtime and love.”
JOSEPH DWEBA, RUGBY PLAYER
“Each of the finalists and their parents should be very proud.”
Image: Supplied
JEANNIE D, TV PERSONALITY
“Wow, Bentley, you really have overcome the odds. The transformation of losing 45.5% of his body weight is phenomenal. I truly could not recognise him in his after photo.”
