Delve deeply into Madiba's magic: Explore the Nelson Mandela archives
The Archive at the Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, is your gateway to the incredible life and legacy of one of the greatest leaders in history
Ever wondered where Madiba's magic resides? Look no further than the Archive at the Centre of Memory (ACoM) in Houghton, Johannesburg — your gateway to the incredible life and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela.
Established in 1999 as Madiba's post-presidential office, ACoM is not your average archive; it's a treasure trove of memories, wisdom and artefacts that tell the story of one of the greatest leaders in history.
What's inside the vault?
A small, but priceless, physical archive housing Mandela's prison correspondence, post-1990 notes and manuscripts. There are also awards, gifts and memorabilia that Madiba received, all preserved under optimal conditions.
Many fascinating finds can also be explored virtually through the ACoM's archive portal, which includes more than 1,500 of the icon's speeches among other treasures.
Take a journey through time: permanent exhibition
Walk through a permanent exhibition showcasing Mandela's office, a reconstructed cell from Robben Island and the iconic jackal-skin kaross from his 1962 trial. Immersive sound and video clips make doing so an interactive experience, while Braille and video subtitles ensure it's an inclusive one that can be enjoyed by all.
Beyond the norm: temporary exhibitions
Explore thought-provoking exhibitions on social issues, milestones in Madiba's life or significant chapters in SA's history.
The current exhibition titled Nelson Mandela is Dead, curated by Kneo Mokgopa, the Nelson Mandela Foundation's writing and research manager, was put together to mark a decade since the legend's passing.
Engage and learn: public programming
Tours are available Monday to Friday (by appointment) and walk-ins are welcome on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm. Book your spot via email at bookings@nelsonmandela.org.
The youth are also invited to the ACoM's Make Reading Fun programme, hosted once a month on a Saturday, where they can enjoy the children's version of Mandela's book Long Walk to Freedom, an animated Madiba and a lively Q&A session.
Unlock the knowledge: services offered
The ACoM's experts can assist with authenticating and fact-checking, as well as grant access to Mandela documentation and images within copyright laws. Send your queries to archive@nelsonmandela.org.
Dive into the richness of history, wisdom and inspiration at the ACoM — because Madiba's legacy deserves more than just a glance.
This article was sponsored by The Nelson Mandela Foundation.