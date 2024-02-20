Delve deeply into Madiba's magic: Explore the Nelson Mandela archives

Ever wondered where Madiba's magic resides? Look no further than the Archive at the Centre of Memory (ACoM) in Houghton, Johannesburg — your gateway to the incredible life and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela.

Established in 1999 as Madiba's post-presidential office, ACoM is not your average archive; it's a treasure trove of memories, wisdom and artefacts that tell the story of one of the greatest leaders in history.

What's inside the vault?

A small, but priceless, physical archive housing Mandela's prison correspondence, post-1990 notes and manuscripts. There are also awards, gifts and memorabilia that Madiba received, all preserved under optimal conditions.

Many fascinating finds can also be explored virtually through the ACoM's archive portal, which includes more than 1,500 of the icon's speeches among other treasures.

Take a journey through time: permanent exhibition

Walk through a permanent exhibition showcasing Mandela's office, a reconstructed cell from Robben Island and the iconic jackal-skin kaross from his 1962 trial. Immersive sound and video clips make doing so an interactive experience, while Braille and video subtitles ensure it's an inclusive one that can be enjoyed by all.