Lifestyle

Uncle of Kate Princess of Wales joins UK TV show 'Big Brother'

05 March 2024 - 15:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The uncle of Kate, the Princess of Wales, has joined reality TV show 'Big Brother'.
The uncle of Kate, the Princess of Wales, has joined reality TV show 'Big Brother'.
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters

The uncle of Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, joined reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday, offering millions of viewers the tantalising prospect that he could gossip about the British royal family to his housemates.

Gary Goldsmith, aged 58, is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton. He was a guest at Kate's wedding to William, the heir to the throne, in 2011.

His appearance on the show comes at a testing time for the royals after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and Kate has been absent from public life while she recovers from abdominal surgery in January.

Goldsmith said in the show that Kate was "simply perfect".

"The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said 'Hi, do you want a cup of tea'," he said. "Very normal."

The businessman, who made a fortune in IT recruitment, said he wanted to "put the record straight" about his bad boy reputation.

But added: "Winding people up is probably my favourite hobby."

"I'm an absolute nightmare to live with; there's a reason why I've had four wives," he added.

In 2017 Goldsmith was fined after he assaulted his fourth wife, Julie-Ann, in a drunken argument.

He joined 11 other celebrities including reality TV judge and music manager Louis Walsh and TV presenter Fern Britton in the Big Brother house, where they are constantly filmed.

Celebrity Big Brother has been revived by broadcaster ITV six years after it last aired on rival Channel 5.

Reuters

READ MORE:

10 things that will happen if King Charles dies

With his health not showing signs of improvement, here's what to expect if the British monarch dies.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

UK's Prince William to recognise Middle East suffering, office says

Britain's Prince William will carry out a number of engagements to "recognise the human suffering" caused by the conflict in Gaza and the Middle East ...
News
2 weeks ago

King Charles: the royals who will step up in his absence

King Charles is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, with his son and heir William expected to step up alongside the monarch's siblings and ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Maya Jama, Chris Olsen, Young Athena: best and worst dressed at Brit Awards Lifestyle
  2. From amapiano to lion parks, Steve Aoki spills on his favourite things in SA Lifestyle
  3. Schweppes transforms headphones into social compasses Lifestyle
  4. ‘I am on cloud nine’ — Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert is engaged Lifestyle
  5. Put down the 30 Seconds, here are 7 Monopoly rules you got wrong Lifestyle

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill