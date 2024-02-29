As she is not William or Harry's birth mother, Queen Camilla becomes Queen Dowager. However, William will have a lot more power over Camilla's royal titles or roles in the family, which he will review.
10 things that will happen if King Charles dies
With his health not showing signs of improvement, here's what to expect if the British monarch dies
Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Almost two years after the death of Queen Elizabeth, there has been much talk about King Charles' health and a possibly fatal cancer diagnosis. News reports have raised eyebrows about the newly crowned king after his mother's 70-year reign that suggest his might be a lot shorter, especially as he starts to consult the Greek Orthodox monk Archimandrite Ephraim.
While the death of Elizabeth might seem a blur for some, there are several complex changes that have come with the ascendance of the unorthodox Charles. Here's a look at what to expect should the king of England die.
1. 'THE CROWN'S' MENAI BRIDGE
Much like in the semifictional adaptation of the royal family story on Netflix's The Crown, royal deaths all have code names. Typically named after bridges (as they are seen as symbols between the world of the living and dead) The Independent UK shares that the procedures around the king's death will be titled Operation Menai Bridge.
The bridge in Wales is the world's first iron suspension bridge. Each royal gets to refresh the plans for their funeral and pick the names of their operations. The late Elizabeth's was Operation London Bridge and Princess Diana's was Operation Tay Bridge, named and modelled after The Queen Mother's funeral, as there had been no plans after her divorce from Charles.
2. FOR THE 'GRAM
With the modern-day changes that have come to royal duties, there are also amendments to the protocol of addressing the public. As soon as royal family members and high-profile affiliates are notified, Charles' death will be published on royal social media platforms. "[It] goes back to the times when news was spread by town criers and the notice would be there for those who might have missed it,” British historian Nicoletta Gullace told Reader's Digest.
3. FLAGS AT HALF-MAST
While South Africa has its own protocol for flags flying at half-mast, the British royal family's are a little different. The Union Flag alone is flown at half-mast as Bailiwick Express explains “there is always a sovereign on the throne and it would therefore be inappropriate for it to fly at half-mast”. This means that any other flag is taken down and replaces with The Union Flag.
Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
4. BBC SPECIALS
Gullace shares the BBC will be expected to air special programmes right after the initial announcement is made. While general coverage is expected, this will also include programmes prepared in advance.
5. KING WILLIAM'S CHOICES
While it will only be eight months until William is coronated should his father die, he will act as king straight away. His expected royal title is King William V, but he will decide if he wants a different name instead. He is also expected to address affiliated dignitaries and the public after the king's death.
6. CAMILLA'S FATE
Image: Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS
7. THE NEW ROYAL ORDER
With his father still on the throne, Prince Harry is still second in line. However, the line to the throne will shift dramatically when William wears the crown. Prince George, his son, will be first in line to the throne while Harry comes fourth after his niblings Charlotte and Louis. Harry's children are next after him should he not abdicate, making the shamed Prince Andrew eighth in line. The next queens in line are his daughter Princess Beatrice and her child Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.
8. A KING ON TOUR
William will also be expected to travel the nation in a period of mourning. The day after his father's death he will set off to Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
9. ON SPEED DIAL
After the royal family is alerted to Charles' death, the next public figure to know would be the prime minister, Rishi Sunak. While this has been a long-standing tradition, a new addition is a notice clipped to the gates of Buckingham Palace.
10. A KING'S SEND-OFF
While little is known of the specifics for the king's preferred send-off, Reader's Digest reported Charles has taken a focused effort to the task, much like his father who made a hobby of his funeral arrangements.
