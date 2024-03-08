Lifestyle

See the top 5 emojis that will get you out of the talking stage

Data shows which emojis have had a positive response with savvy online dating users

08 March 2024 - 13:22 By Staff Reporter
Emojis are fast becoming tickets to scoring big on digital dating sites.
Image: 123RF/georgejmclittle

Do emojis get better responses if you're using dating sites? According to recent research it would seem online dating respondents who use emojis well are 30% more likely to get responses with their match.

Analysing more than 23,000 accounts on Tinder, DKcasinospot found using emojis in bios has become an increasingly popular way to portray characteristics, hobbies, jobs and many other things in a fun and visual manner. They were also able to analyse bios to determine which emojis are the most commonly used. 

The top 10 emojis on dating sites.
Image: Supplied

The shrugging emojis for men and women took the top spot and third place respectively. Rather than dissuasion, the emoji was said to be used to be playful and shows potential matches that they shouldn't be taken too seriously.

The heart emoji, which registered as second most effective, was explained as a “friendly and approachable profile which could help you get more matches”. 

While emojis can be used in a number of ways to express yourself, data was also collected on profiles that had better responses when displaying interests or hobbies.

Online dating gets physical with its top performing hobby-based emojis.
Image: Supplied

While physical activity shows an interest in having a healthy lifestyle, the plane emoji came out tops and was viewed as a great way to show potential matches you have an adventurous side. 

A spokesperson from DKcasinospot commented: “In the evolving landscape of modern dating, emojis have become the unsung heroes of communication on platforms such as Tinder, injecting nuance, humour and a dash of personality into the otherwise text-centric conversations.”

