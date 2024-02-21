Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Anemone
As cardinal signs, Capricorns are natural leaders, so there is no better flower to gift the goat of the zodiac than a flower that supposedly sprang from the blood of Adonis, an ex-lover of Aphrodite. From one strong female to another, the anemone is destined to arrive at a Capricorn’s door on Valentine’s Day.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Aster
Geminis, an air sign, are intelligent, quick-witted and charming, just like these stunning stems. The daisy-like flower blooms, which come in pink, red, white, lilac and mauve, are named after the Greek word for “star” due to their unique appearance. If you want to impress your loved one, asters will do the trick for your beloved Gem.
Leo (July 23-August 22): Gladioli
Leos might be one of the hardest zodiac signs to shop for, mainly because they always go after what they want. If they want something, they might have bought it for themselves. Arena Flowers has revealed the favoured flower among Leos are gladiolus, a symbol of strength and determination, which makes sense for this headstrong zodiac sign.
Here’s how to get the perfect flowers for a loved one based on their star sign
Arena Flowers’ experts provide insight on the best bouquets
Whether it's Valentine's Day, weddings or anniversaries, you can't go wrong with a bouquet for a loved one. Other than those who suffer from allergies, the greatest hurdle to gifting flowers is often found in which tussie-mussie or nosegay will be the right one.
The team at Arena Flowers, a UK-based flower and gifts retailer, has analysed internal sales data to reveal the most popular flower for every star sign, creating the ultimate gift guide. Whether you’re into astrology or not, the idea of purchasing flowers based on someone’s zodiac sign is that you can cater to their personal preferences and personality traits.
The data was analysed using sales from the past three years with more than 660,000 stems inspected. Analysis was also done on bouquets purchased through the birthday flower ranges and cross-referenced with birthday delivery dates.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Carnation
Red carnations are the perfect alternative to red roses for an adventurous Aquarius. Not only will they act as a fun and unexpected gift on Valentine’s Day, they also symbolise devotion, love and fascination, which is the exact message you want to send to the one you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tulip
Tulips are commonly associated with perfection and deep love, which is the perfect fit for the sign known for being flirty, bold and passionate. Tulips are a classic flower that has long been attached to the meaning of love. They're ideal to give to someone you love unconditionally, whether it's your partner or BFF.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Antirrhinum:
Commonly known as snapdragon because of its appearance, this striking flower symbolises grace and strength, making it a match made in heaven for Cancerians. This sign is considered to be the emotional heart and soul of the zodiac, so gifting them something so symbolic of strength is sure to be well received.
Libra (September 23–October 22): Santini:
Santini chrysanthemums are bright and bold blooms that mirror Libra’s personality in many ways. Libras like to live life to the fullest and are guaranteed to brighten every room they walk into, just like Santini chrysanthemums. Plus, they aren’t your typical Valentine’s Day flower, giving them an extra edge.
Pisces (February 19–March 20): Rose
This is the emotional sign famed for loving hard and always chasing all the feels. There is nothing better than a bouquet of red roses to make their heart melt. Red roses have long been associated with desire and are thought to communicate passion and love. They have Pisces written all over them.
Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Spray chrysanthemum:
Nothing says the whimsy and wanderlust of a Sag quite like spray chrysanthemums (aka Garden Mums). Depending on the personal preferences of your beau, you can opt for a rich red, a pastel pink, keep it simple with white stems, or mix and match. The latter may be your best option for your Sagittarius significant other as they love to resist the rules.
Scorpio (October 23–November 21): Lisianthus
Despite the name of this flower translating from Greek to mean “dissolving flower”, it is an incredibly sturdy plant. This may explain why it is such a hit among the determined and brave Scorpios. Lisianthus come in an array of different colours, from apricot to bright purple, so you can personalise this gift depending on the recipient's favourite colour.
Taurus (April 20–May 20): Germini:
Small in stature, this is the perfect flower to show joy in the little pleasures of life. This makes it the perfect gift for this earth sign; Taurus's famously care more about the thought and quality of gifts than how big they are or how much they cost.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): Lily
You cannot go wrong with lilies. Regardless of your partner's star sign, these hyper-feminine flowers will always put a smile on someone's face. If you could sum Virgos up in one word, “perfectionists” does the trick. This fail-safe flower is a sure-fire way to be crowned a gifting god.
