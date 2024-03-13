FREE TO READ | Health in Focus

Lifestyle

Health in Focus

Online digital magazine features articles of interest to the healthcare profession

13 March 2024 - 10:17
Health in Focus features articles of interest to the healthcare profession.
Image: 123RF/Anton Samsonov

Health in Focus is a digital magazine dedicated to healthcare and allied professionals. It is compiled by leading medical publisher MIMS, in partnership with the SAPHEX/GP Expo/Pharmacy Show/Hospital Show, a premier event on SA's healthcare conference circuit.

Apart from a special section on the Show, Health in Focus features articles of interest to the healthcare profession, such as interviews with industry pioneers, recent studies on specific challenges within the healthcare system, assessments of AI technology, reflections on ethics by practitioners, and current overviews of medical conditions and issues.

All content has been contributed by leading figures and academics in the healthcare field, both local and international.

Click on the link below to browse through the full magazine (then zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

