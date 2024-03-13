Four people are appearing in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
The girl's mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, are among the four accused.
They face charges of human trafficking.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Mother among four suspects in court for kidnapping of Joshlin Smith
Courtesy of SABC News.
TimesLIVE
