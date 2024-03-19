Cape Town set to be South Africa’s conference mecca

A sizeable portion of the Radisson Granger Bay, an established part of Cape Town’s prime waterfront property assets, is coming to market. The hotel’s bar, restaurant and conferencing facilities are for sale, with the transaction to be handled by Galetti Corporate Real Estate.
“We are excited about this sale as prime hospitality investment opportunities such as this don’t come around often,” said Galetti Corporate Real Estate CEO John Jack. “The site is unrivalled in location and investors can benefit from a captive market and fully-equipped conferencing facilities and eateries.”
Despite the location advantages of the Radisson, which operates as a Radisson Blu (the hotel chain’s premier offering), the restaurant and bar facilities had been underutilised even after a record-breaking tourist season in Cape Town.
“If you compare it to more recent hotel and dining innovations, such as the popular restaurant and bar Proud Mary in Rosebank, Johannesburg, the Radisson Granger Bay’s eateries are ripe for development. In the case of Proud Mary, which is on the ground floor of multipurpose development The Bank, being operated by seasoned restaurateurs has helped it to become a huge success, independent of the co-located Voco Hotel,” said Jack.
Jack also believes the full potential of the Radisson Granger Bay’s 300-person conferencing facilities has not yet been realised. “Cape Town has a scarcity of modern and well-located conferencing facilities and the Cape Town International Conference Centre is unable to meet the demand.
“City officials have recently ramped up their campaign to position Cape Town as ‘the best place to do business in South Africa’ but the dearth of spacious and full-service conferencing facilities is a challenge hospitality investors can help resolve. Further promoting and developing the Radisson’s conferencing facilities will assist with meeting the wealth of untapped demand.”
The Radisson’s appeal as a full-service conference venue is further bolstered by the property’s luxurious finishes, experienced staff, panoramic views and excellent technology infrastructure.
Cape Town set to be South Africa’s conference mecca
The Radisson Granger Bay shares how Cape Town is close to becoming the best place to do business in the country
