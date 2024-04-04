1. Eggs pack a nutrient punch
Eggs are loaded with a variety of nutrients for our overall health. From high-quality protein to vitamins such as B12, riboflavin and folate and minerals such as selenium, eggs have a firm place on our plates, providing a wide array of essential nutrients at an affordable cost.
2. Eggs are a win-win for the wallet
Eggs are egg-ceptionally affordable and heart-smart — a double win for your wallet and health. Eggs are not only rich in essential nutrients but also serve as a cost-effective source of high-quality protein, accessible to individuals of all socioeconomic backgrounds. This makes eggs an invaluable option for meeting daily protein needs without breaking the bank.
3. Best start to the day
Not only good for you, eggs are a great start to the day because they are packed with protein which promotes feelings of fullness and satiety, which can help reduce overall food (energy) intake and support weight loss goals. Research published in 2023 shows that serving eggs at breakfast may lead to greater satiety and reduced energy consumption throughout the day (compared to eating a carb-heavy breakfast).
4. Eggs-actly what your heart needs
Contrary to popular belief, enjoying eggs in moderation does not negatively affect our heart. In fact, eggs, as part of a healthy diet, may improve some heart health markers. A study published in Nutrients2 found that eating eggs as part of a healthy diet was associated with increased levels of HDL (good) cholesterol — the kind that protects against heart disease.
5. Convenience in an egg shell
Prized for versatility and convenience in the kitchen, whether boiled, scrambled, poached or incorporated in tasty dishes like omelettes, frittatas or salads, eggs offer endless possibilities for delicious and nutritious meals. Added to that, their shelf life makes them an ideal choice for busy individuals seeking convenient and wholesome foods.
Five good reasons to eat eggs
We take another look at eggs, the most affordable and nutritious protein, and whip up spinach, feta and chicken egg roll-ups
Image: Supplied
1. Eggs pack a nutrient punch
Eggs are loaded with a variety of nutrients for our overall health. From high-quality protein to vitamins such as B12, riboflavin and folate and minerals such as selenium, eggs have a firm place on our plates, providing a wide array of essential nutrients at an affordable cost.
2. Eggs are a win-win for the wallet
Eggs are egg-ceptionally affordable and heart-smart — a double win for your wallet and health. Eggs are not only rich in essential nutrients but also serve as a cost-effective source of high-quality protein, accessible to individuals of all socioeconomic backgrounds. This makes eggs an invaluable option for meeting daily protein needs without breaking the bank.
3. Best start to the day
Not only good for you, eggs are a great start to the day because they are packed with protein which promotes feelings of fullness and satiety, which can help reduce overall food (energy) intake and support weight loss goals. Research published in 2023 shows that serving eggs at breakfast may lead to greater satiety and reduced energy consumption throughout the day (compared to eating a carb-heavy breakfast).
4. Eggs-actly what your heart needs
Contrary to popular belief, enjoying eggs in moderation does not negatively affect our heart. In fact, eggs, as part of a healthy diet, may improve some heart health markers. A study published in Nutrients2 found that eating eggs as part of a healthy diet was associated with increased levels of HDL (good) cholesterol — the kind that protects against heart disease.
5. Convenience in an egg shell
Prized for versatility and convenience in the kitchen, whether boiled, scrambled, poached or incorporated in tasty dishes like omelettes, frittatas or salads, eggs offer endless possibilities for delicious and nutritious meals. Added to that, their shelf life makes them an ideal choice for busy individuals seeking convenient and wholesome foods.
No eggs? No problem: egg-free and gluten-free choc chip recipe
Spinach, feta and chicken egg rolls
Serves four
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves four for under R100
60ml (¼ cup) butter or margarine
8 eggs
60ml (¼ cup) milk
Salt and pepper
2 handfuls baby spinach leaves
125ml (½ cup) feta cheese, crumbled
250ml (1 cup) shredded left-over roast chicken
60ml (¼ cup) sweet chilli sauce
Method:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Make the best pancakes ever
Sweet potato waffles, banana flapjacks: Lunchboxes never looked this good
RECIPES | Get your summer off to a good start with these 5 simple starters
No eggs? No problem: egg-free and gluten-free choc chip recipe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos