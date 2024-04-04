Lifestyle

Five good reasons to eat eggs

We take another look at eggs, the most affordable and nutritious protein, and whip up spinach, feta and chicken egg roll-ups

04 April 2024 - 13:54 By HILARY BILLER
A scrumptious egg roll recipe.
Image: Supplied

1. Eggs pack a nutrient punch

Eggs are loaded with a variety of nutrients for our overall health. From high-quality protein to vitamins such as B12, riboflavin and folate and minerals such as selenium, eggs have a firm place on our plates, providing a wide array of essential nutrients at an affordable cost.

2. Eggs are a win-win for the wallet

Eggs are egg-ceptionally affordable and heart-smart — a double win for your wallet and health. Eggs are not only rich in essential nutrients but also serve as a cost-effective source of high-quality protein, accessible to individuals of all socioeconomic backgrounds. This makes eggs an invaluable option for meeting daily protein needs without breaking the bank.

3. Best start to the day

Not only good for you, eggs are a great start to the day because they are packed with protein which promotes feelings of fullness and satiety, which can help reduce overall food (energy) intake and support weight loss goals. Research published in 2023 shows that serving eggs at breakfast may lead to greater satiety and reduced energy consumption throughout the day (compared to eating a carb-heavy breakfast).

4. Eggs-actly what your heart needs

Contrary to popular belief, enjoying eggs in moderation does not negatively affect our heart. In fact, eggs, as part of a healthy diet, may improve some heart health markers. A study published in Nutrients2 found that eating eggs as part of a healthy diet was associated with increased levels of HDL (good) cholesterol — the kind that protects against heart disease.

5. Convenience in an egg shell

Prized for versatility and convenience in the kitchen, whether boiled, scrambled, poached or incorporated in tasty dishes like omelettes, frittatas or salads, eggs offer endless possibilities for delicious and nutritious meals. Added to that, their shelf life makes them an ideal choice for busy individuals seeking convenient and wholesome foods.

No eggs? No problem: egg-free and gluten-free choc chip recipe

Easy and delicious cookies you can try at home
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Spinach, feta and chicken egg rolls

Serves four

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves four for under R100

60ml (¼ cup) butter or margarine

8 eggs

60ml (¼ cup) milk

Salt and pepper

2 handfuls baby spinach leaves

125ml (½ cup) feta cheese, crumbled

250ml (1 cup) shredded left-over roast chicken

60ml (¼ cup) sweet chilli sauce

Method:

  1. Heat a large frying pan over high heat and melt a tablespoonful of butter or margarine.
  2. Beat together two eggs and 15ml (1 tbsp) of the milk. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into the pan and swirl to coat the base. Cook for about two minutes or until the egg is just cooked and the bottom is golden. Slide onto a plate and keep warm. Repeat with remaining eggs.
  3. Top each omelette with baby spinach, feta, chicken and sweet chilli sauce. Roll to enclose and enjoy.

