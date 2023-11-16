Lifestyle

No eggs? No problem: egg-free and gluten-free choc chip recipe

Easy and delicious cookies you can try at home

Compiled by Hilary Biller
No eggs? No problem. Recipe gives a new spin to the beloved treat.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal food stylist and photographer Lucy Markewicz is well known for her delectable baking and everything she puts her hand to is delicious. The baker is equally generous about sharing her wonderful recipes.

This cookie was made by accident, said Markewicz.

“While rushing to make a batch of cookies for a recent road trip, I got to the part where I needed an egg and realised I didn't have any eggs in the house,” she said.

“You would think a seasoned cook like myself would be better prepared.”

Being the professional baker she is, Lucy threw in a banana and “the results were insane.”

She described them as the most delicious chewy, crunchy and moreish cookies which have become her new family obsession.

Eggless Gluten-Free Choc Chip Cookies

Makes 14

125ml (1/2 cup) brown sugar

60ml (4tbsp) coconut oil

1 large ripe banana

250ml (1 cup) gluten-free flour or use cake wheat flour

A generous pinch of bicarbonate of soda

A generous pinch of baking powder

125ml (1/2 cup) gluten-free oats or use normal oats

125g dark chocolate, roughly chopped or use chocolate chips

1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

2. Mix together the oil, sugar and banana with a fork until creamy and there are no lumps of banana.

3. Add the dry ingredients and chocolate chips until just combined.

4. Allow the cookie dough to chill in the fridge for about an hour. This prevents the cookies from spreading too much 

5. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

6. Using an ice-cream scoop, measure 14 scoops onto a baking tray leaving a 2cm to 3cm gap between each one.

7. Bake for 15 minutes. You can check them from 12 minutes if your oven runs a little hot.

8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before devouring.

Instagram: @LUCYMARKEWICZ

