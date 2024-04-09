How online booking sites trick you into picking — and how to outsmart them

THE PITFALLS OF DYNAMIC PRICING
Did you know that online booking platforms have subtle ways to influence your choices and lure you into booking? As Julianna Marshall, a travel expert at the International Drivers Association, explains, “There's always more to an online booking site than meets the eye.”
Unknown to many travellers, these sites employ sophisticated algorithms and strategies to influence your decisions and, ultimately, get you to commit.
With this in mind, the International Drivers Association team explored these tactics to help you make more informed choices in your future bookings.
THE ILLUSION OF URGENCY
Have you noticed messages like “Just booked!” or “Only 1 room left!” on hotel booking platforms? These statements instil a sense of urgency, pressuring potential customers to book immediately rather than shopping around.
According to the principles of a phenomenon psychologists call the scarcity heuristic, fewer available options make them seem more attractive. So, Marshall advises, “Don't let the artificial urgency sway your decision. Take your time, and cross-verify the availability on other platforms or directly with the hotel.”
THE ALGORITHMIC MAGIC
Booking sites, whether for accommodation, flights or car rentals, rely heavily on algorithms to offer you personalised options. These algorithms use sophisticated techniques such as predictive analytics and machine learning to anticipate your preferences and budget. They consider your search history, device and sometimes even the browsing time. Based on this data, the algorithm then presents its recommendations, which are ideally suited to match your needs. Yet, it's essential to understand these suggested options may not always be the best or most economical choices. They are merely alignment with the site's attempt to maximise profits, and recognising this can significantly influence your booking experience.
Studies revealed that some sites manipulate search results based on user behaviour and pricing algorithms. To ensure unbiased search results, use different browsers, clear browsing data or apply incognito mode.
THE PITFALLS OF DYNAMIC PRICING
This pricing strategy allows prices to vary based on factors such as time of day, demand, device used and geographical location. The quote you see one moment could change in the next, leading to your potentially paying more than you should. To beat dynamic pricing, compare prices at different times and on various devices before confirming your booking.
SELECTIVE REPRESENTATION OF REVIEWS
Customer reviews are a gold mine for insight, but take them with a grain of salt. Some platforms prioritise listings with higher ratings, creating an impression of superior value and quality. A study in Science Direct shows that 70% of consumers refer to product reviews before purchasing a product, irrespective of its actual rating or reviews. However, high ratings don’t always equate to high standards, cautions Marshall. As a general tip, verify consistent themes across multiple review platforms for a comprehensive and accurate understanding.
LIMITED TIME DEALS AND FLASH SALES
Many booking platforms showcase a countdown timer alongside a price, creating an artificial time constraint encouraging immediate booking. This clever gimmick perpetuates the illusion that the deal is a fleeting opportunity not to be missed. In addition, “The best price guaranteed” makes you feel like you've snagged a deal, but that guarantee often comes with more fine print and conditions. Sometimes, these “best” prices are just in comparison to their set rates, not the broader market. Hence, observing the broader market could uncover better bargains. Marshall says, “Emphasise comparative shopping and checking deals directly from the service provider or through trusted travel agencies.”
FINE-TUNING YOUR SEARCHES
“The real power lies in understanding these tactics and using them to your advantage,” advises Marshall. Here are a few strategies:
The tricks of online booking platforms are sophisticated, often causing even the seasoned traveller to fall into the trap. The key lies in awareness — knowing their tactics ensures you can make informed decisions. As consumers, we must remember that every deal we see is designed to make us react a certain way. But with careful planning and mindful browsing, you can outsmart the system and find the best trip for your buck.
