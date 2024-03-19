Ranked: the fictional places people most want to see in real life

Atlantis is a legendary island first mentioned by the Greek philosopher Plato (428 — 348 BCE). He wrote it was a powerful and advanced civilisation that existed about 9,000 years before his own time and its story had been passed down by poets and priests.

According to the legend, it was a prosperous and technologically advanced society with a highly organised government, magnificent architecture and advanced knowledge of science and engineering. However, Atlantis eventually fell out of favour with the gods due to its excessive pride. As punishment the island was submerged beneath the sea in a single day and night, disappearing into the depths of the ocean.

The story has long captured the imagination of writers and filmmakers and the sunken world has featured in several works of popular fiction over the years. These include the animated movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001); the TV series Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009); and the character Aquaman in the DC Comics universe which has led to two movies, Aquaman (2018) and Aquaman 2, released in December.

The lost city comes in second place, with more than 126,000 searches.

Theories about its real location, however, are all over the map, from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic, from Antarctica to the Caribbean.

3. HOGWARTS

from the Harry Potter books and movies

The series, written by JK Rowling, follows the adventures of a young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The series explores themes of friendship, courage and the battle between good and evil, captivating readers worldwide with its magical world and compelling characters.

It debuted with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 1997, swiftly becoming a global phenomenon. The film adaptation began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001, launching a wildly successful movie franchise that spanned eight films until its conclusion in 2011.

It’s no surprise, then, that Hogwarts lands in the top three most-searched fictional places, with more than 100,000 searches.

But where would Hogwarts be if it was a real school? Nineteen percent of people said central Scotland and they aren’t technically wrong. Rowling has mentioned that many locations within Hogwarts were inspired by real places in Scotland and England.

Harry Potter also has another location in the top 15: Diagon Alley, the wizards' secret shopping spot, which is in sixth place. In the books, it does have a real-life city associated with it — the entrance to Diagon Alley is said to be hidden behind the Leaky Cauldron in London but accessible only to wizards and witches who know the secret.

In real life, Harry Potter fans can go behind the scenes and experience some of the magic at a few tours and theme parks around the world. These include the Warner Bros Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter; and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood in the US; and in Osaka, Japan.

4. AGRABAH