Ranked: the fictional places people most want to see in real life
An analysis of Google searches reveals the places from books, movies and TV that we'd most like to visit — and where people think they would be
Our favourite films, TV shows, books and video games are often set in epic locations that inspire us to travel to far-flung lands, even if, in most cases, they aren't real. Who among us hasn't dreamt of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry; seeing King's Landing from Game of Thrones or strolling along the Wizard of Oz's yellow-brick road?
If you answered “me” to any of those, you are not alone. But which fictional “destinations” would be most overrun with visitors if we could visit them?
The UK hotel chain Premier Inn has attempted to answer that question by analysing global Google search data, counting how many times people searched for “Where is [TV show/film/video game/book] set?” and “Where is [fictional location]?” between January and December 2023. It also asked a sample of 250 would-be travellers to pinpoint where they thought these imaginary places were most likely to exist on a real map.
The results offer a hit parade of the fantasy places that intrigue us the most and where people think they might be. The top five:
1. GOTHAM CITY
From the Batman comics, TV shows and movies in DC Universe
Batman, created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, first appeared in Detective Comics #27 in 1939. The character, alter-ego of billionaire Bruce Wayne, fights crime in Gotham City, a dark and gritty metropolis plagued by corruption and crime.
Over the years he has become one of the most iconic and enduring figures in fiction and popular culture, appearing in comics, graphic novels and TV shows, such as the campy Batman in the 1960s, starring Adam West, and Batman: The Animated Series from 1992-1995. There have also been myriad film adaptations ranging from the dark and gritty interpretations of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan to the more lighthearted and comedic takes of Joel Schumacher. Actors who have played him include Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson.
With the character so ubiquitous in popular culture it's no shocker that his town with its iconic skyline, shadowy alleyways and masked vigilantes pique people’s interest the most with nearly 170,000 searches.
As it's well known that the setting was heavily inspired by the grimier side of New York City it's no wonder 33% of people placed Gotham on the US East Coast.
2. ATLANTIS
from several books and movies
Atlantis is a legendary island first mentioned by the Greek philosopher Plato (428 — 348 BCE). He wrote it was a powerful and advanced civilisation that existed about 9,000 years before his own time and its story had been passed down by poets and priests.
According to the legend, it was a prosperous and technologically advanced society with a highly organised government, magnificent architecture and advanced knowledge of science and engineering. However, Atlantis eventually fell out of favour with the gods due to its excessive pride. As punishment the island was submerged beneath the sea in a single day and night, disappearing into the depths of the ocean.
The story has long captured the imagination of writers and filmmakers and the sunken world has featured in several works of popular fiction over the years. These include the animated movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001); the TV series Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009); and the character Aquaman in the DC Comics universe which has led to two movies, Aquaman (2018) and Aquaman 2, released in December.
The lost city comes in second place, with more than 126,000 searches.
Theories about its real location, however, are all over the map, from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic, from Antarctica to the Caribbean.
3. HOGWARTS
from the Harry Potter books and movies
The series, written by JK Rowling, follows the adventures of a young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The series explores themes of friendship, courage and the battle between good and evil, captivating readers worldwide with its magical world and compelling characters.
It debuted with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 1997, swiftly becoming a global phenomenon. The film adaptation began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001, launching a wildly successful movie franchise that spanned eight films until its conclusion in 2011.
It’s no surprise, then, that Hogwarts lands in the top three most-searched fictional places, with more than 100,000 searches.
But where would Hogwarts be if it was a real school? Nineteen percent of people said central Scotland and they aren’t technically wrong. Rowling has mentioned that many locations within Hogwarts were inspired by real places in Scotland and England.
Harry Potter also has another location in the top 15: Diagon Alley, the wizards' secret shopping spot, which is in sixth place. In the books, it does have a real-life city associated with it — the entrance to Diagon Alley is said to be hidden behind the Leaky Cauldron in London but accessible only to wizards and witches who know the secret.
In real life, Harry Potter fans can go behind the scenes and experience some of the magic at a few tours and theme parks around the world. These include the Warner Bros Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter; and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood in the US; and in Osaka, Japan.
4. AGRABAH
from Aladdin
Agrabah is a fictional city featured in Disney's animated film Aladdin (1992) and in Guy Ritchie's live-action version starring Will Smith in 2019 based on the Arabic folk tale from One Thousand and One Nights.
Situated in an unspecified Middle Eastern kingdom, Agrabah is depicted as a bustling market city filled with narrow streets, colourful bazaars, ornate palaces and flying carpets.
It ranks as the fourth most intriguing location, with 98,500 searches.
5. STARS HOLLOW
from the TV show Gilmore Girls
Gilmore Girls aired from 2000 to 2007, chronicling the lives of a single mom, Lorelai Gilmore, and her daughter Rory in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The show became a cult classic for its fast-paced dialogue, quirky characters and heartfelt exploration of family, friendship and romance. A reboot, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, was released on Netflix in 2016, a four-episode miniseries that reunited much of the cast and creative team from the original series.
With nearly 68,000 searches, Stars Hollow wraps up the top five.
When asked to guess where Stars Hollow would be on a map, most agree the town must be located somewhere in the US, with 23% of people placing it on the East Coast, which is where the state of Connecticut is located. In creating the set for the quaint little town, the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino took inspiration from several small towns in Connecticut.